Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Delhi's 1st female plasma donor says more women should come forward; no reason to hesitate

The first female plasma donor in the national capital on Sunday asked more women to donate their ‘antibody rich’ plasma and contribute towards the fight against coronavirus pandemic. Bhumika said AAP MLA Raghav Chadha inspired her and her brother to donate plasma.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 16:22 IST
COVID-19: Delhi's 1st female plasma donor says more women should come forward; no reason to hesitate

The first female plasma donor in the national capital on Sunday asked more women to donate their ‘antibody rich’ plasma and contribute towards the fight against coronavirus pandemic. Bhumika Kohli (20), a journalism student and resident of Rohini in north west Delhi, tested positive for coronavirus on May 30. Her brother Arpit Kohli was diagnosed on May 25. The brother-sister duo donated their plasma at the country’s first plasma bank at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences here on Saturday. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had inaugurated the facility on Thursday to ease access to plasma being used as a trial to treat coronavirus patients. The bank coordinates with patients who have recovered from the disease, and are eligible to donate plasma. Bhumika said AAP MLA Raghav Chadha inspired her and her brother to donate plasma. "We were given pick up and drop option. It was completely hassle-free. A few tests were conducted to ascertain if we were fit to donate plasma. The entire process took only 45 minutes," Arpit said. The doctors at the facility are very helpful and listen to you patiently, he said. Bhumika was pleasantly surprised when she got to know that she was the first female plasma donor in the national capital. "The doctors gave me an appreciation certificate and asked me to record a video message to motivate others," she said. "Many women hesitate to participate in such exercises. There is nothing to worry about and there should be no stigma. They should come forward to help the authorities fight the pandemic. They have an important role to play," she said. Bhumika also convinced one of her friends, Shrishti, a COVID-19 survivor, to donate her plasma. She said those affected by the disease should stay strong and remain connected with people and family through technology. "More than the body, diseases affect the mind. The isolation period of 14 days can be emotionally challenging. In such times, one should not give up hope," she said. The journalism student also suggested people to be aware of the disease and have a plan ready to deal with emergencies.

"We were not well prepared. We did not know what to do during home isolation. So, it was frightening in the beginning," she said. AAP MLA Raghav Chadha lauded Bhumika, saying she is a “hero” as her benevolence will help save many lives. "We want more and more people who have recovered from coronavirus to come forward and donate their plasma. We are personally reaching out to such people, and also through video messages and social media," Chadha said. "We arrange pick up and drop facilities for donors. It is a hassle-free and painless process. It takes only 40 minutes. We have a great team of doctors who address the concerns of donors regarding the process," he said, adding Kejriwal is himself looking after every aspect of the plasma donation. Chadha added that women who have conceived children cannot donate plasma and that is the reason, women donors are lesser in numbers. PTI GVS SRY

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Chose to represent Liverpool because of Jurgen Klopp: Virgil van Dijk

Liverpools centre-back Virgil van Dijk has said that he chose to play for the side just because of manager Jurgen Klopp. The defender has also revealed that he had the option of representing Chelsea and Manchester City.I had the chance to g...

Seven more test positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh

At least seven more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, raising the total tally in the state to 259, a senior health department official said on Sunday. Of the seven, four are from Anjaw district, which was corona...

Britain nears 500 million stg deal for Sanofi/GSK COVID-19 vaccine - Sunday Times

Britain is close to agreeing a 500 million pound 624 million supply deal with Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline for 60 million doses of their potential COVID-19 vaccine, the Sunday Times reported.The newspaper said that Britain was considering tak...

ASHAs pillars of COVID-19 response in R'than, reached out to 39 cr people: Health ministry

Accredited Social Health Activists have emerged as integral pillars of Rajasthans COVID-19 response and reached out to nearly 39 crore people in eight crore households, in collaboration with Auxiliary Nurse Midwives, for active surveillance...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020