Over 3,000 beds reserved in Bengaluru hospitals to treat coronavirus patients

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases here, over 3,000 beds in private hospitals have been reserved for treating patients while a 10,100-bed coronavirus care centre, the biggest in the country, has been set up, authorities said on Sunday. Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said 3,331 beds in 72 private hospitals have been earmarked for COVID-19 patients.

The city civic body - Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said the sprawling Bangalore International Exhibition Centre has been converted into a coronavirus care centre with 10,100 beds. "Across Bengaluru, 3,331 beds have been reserved in 72 hospitals for treating coronavirus patients. By Saturday evening 733 beds were occupied and 2,598 beds were unoccupied," the Medical Education Minister tweeted.

Recently, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had convened a meeting with private hospital owners during which he directed them to reserve at least 50 per cent beds to treat coronavirus cases. The government had set a target to reserve at least 2,000 beds for coronavirus patients.

However, the number has swelled to 3,331. Meanwhile, BBMP Commissioner Anil Kumar on Sunday visited the coronavirus care centre at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre along with Yelahanka BJP MLA S R Vishwanath.

"BIEC has been converted into a 10,100 bed Covid Care Centre. Visited the centre along with hon'ble MLA @SRVishwanathBJP, @BBMPSWMJtComm & other #BBMP officials," Kumar tweeted. He also said the centre is well ventilated, has adequate number of toilets, nursing stations, kitchens and other required facilities.

The centre is ready to house asymptomatic patients, including children. The BBMP Joint Commissioner (Solid Waste Management), Sarfaraz Khan told P T I, "This is the biggest ever COVID care centre in the country. Delhi has a COVID care centre of 10,000 beds in Radha Soami Satsang." As many as 150 doctors will man the centre. Oxygen facilities will be available in some beds for patients who need it, he said.

In addition, there will be adequate arrangements to shift the critically-ill patients to nearby hospitals, Khan added. Bengaluru has seen the biggest ever spike in coronavirus cases in the past one week. The city has witnessed 8,345 positive cases, of which 7,250 are active cases.

