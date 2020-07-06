HC calls Centre, Delhi govt officials to address grievances of nurses in private hospitals

The Delhi High Court on Monday called the officials concerned from both Centre and Delhi governments on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to address the grievances of nurses in private hospitals and nursing homes in the national capital. A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan expressed its disappointment with officials of both the Central government and the Delhi government for not being able to tell the court what suggestions made by the petitioner can be incorporated.

The bench asked the officials concerned to appear before it later today. The high court was miffed at the limited knowledge of the Centre's counsel about the detail of the provision of Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana and whether it could include the nurses of the private hospitals and nursing homes irrespective of the COVID-19 duty.

The bench was hearing a PIL, filed by an NGO named Distress Management Collective, seeking to cover insurance protection of all the private sector nurses under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna and to provide them proper psycho-social support. The NGO has alleged that nurses in private hospitals were not being provided with proper protective equipment (PPE) kits.

It had contended that the safeguards, being taken for healthcare workers who are treating COVID-19 patients, should also be made available to other healthcare professionals and related staff who are working in hospitals. The plea blamed the Centre and the Delhi government for showing a "discriminatory approach" towards nurses in private hospitals and nursing homes as compared to staff working in government hospitals.

It said that private hospitals are not exercising basic precautions for the safety and security of their healthcare workers. (ANI)