Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC calls Centre, Delhi govt officials to address grievances of nurses in private hospitals

The Delhi High Court on Monday called the officials concerned from both Centre and Delhi governments on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to address the grievances of nurses in private hospitals and nursing homes in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 12:17 IST
HC calls Centre, Delhi govt officials to address grievances of nurses in private hospitals
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Monday called the officials concerned from both Centre and Delhi governments on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to address the grievances of nurses in private hospitals and nursing homes in the national capital. A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan expressed its disappointment with officials of both the Central government and the Delhi government for not being able to tell the court what suggestions made by the petitioner can be incorporated.

The bench asked the officials concerned to appear before it later today. The high court was miffed at the limited knowledge of the Centre's counsel about the detail of the provision of Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana and whether it could include the nurses of the private hospitals and nursing homes irrespective of the COVID-19 duty.

The bench was hearing a PIL, filed by an NGO named Distress Management Collective, seeking to cover insurance protection of all the private sector nurses under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna and to provide them proper psycho-social support. The NGO has alleged that nurses in private hospitals were not being provided with proper protective equipment (PPE) kits.

It had contended that the safeguards, being taken for healthcare workers who are treating COVID-19 patients, should also be made available to other healthcare professionals and related staff who are working in hospitals. The plea blamed the Centre and the Delhi government for showing a "discriminatory approach" towards nurses in private hospitals and nursing homes as compared to staff working in government hospitals.

It said that private hospitals are not exercising basic precautions for the safety and security of their healthcare workers. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

US News Roundup: U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 53,000; Florida sees coronavirus cases spike to new daily record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

The legacy of Nursultan Nazarbayev in Kazakh history

The twentieth century saw many countries such as China, Mexico and Brazil overcoming the challenges and imbalances of historical development as well as radically renovate their state by occupying higher positions in the world hierarchy. Kaz...

Muzaffarnagar: Man’s body recovered from drain, days after biz partner found dead

The body of a local financier, declared absconding since he was accused last week of killing his business associate, was found in a drain near his home, police here said on Monday. Anuj Choudharys body was recovered on Sunday evening in Sha...

Three police personnel suspended for laxity in duty in connection with the death of 8 police personnel in Kanpur: Police PRO.

Three police personnel suspended for laxity in duty in connection with the death of 8 police personnel in Kanpur Police PRO....

COVID-19 tests in India cross one-crore mark

The&#160;total number of tests for detection of COVID-19 crossed&#160;the one-crore mark in India on Monday, an ICMR official said. A single-day jump of 24,248 COVID-19 cases took Indias tally close to the 7-lakh mark on Monday, while the d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020