Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN successfully conducts plasma therapy on 18 COVID-19 patients

Tamil Nadu has successfully performed plasma therapy on 18 COVID-19 patients at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here, a senior Health official said on Monday. The donors, from all walks of life, were men aged between 30 and 50, and they were selected based on their health conditions. Tamil Nadu, which succeeded in the CPT, is hopeful of performing the therapy on more number of patients in the coming days..

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-07-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 19:07 IST
TN successfully conducts plasma therapy on 18 COVID-19 patients

Tamil Nadu has successfully performed plasma therapy on 18 COVID-19 patients at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here, a senior Health official said on Monday. The convalescent plasma clinical trial had begun here in May as per Indian Council of Medical Research guidelines.

The process involves infusing blood from recovered persons to those affected with coronavirus. Incidentally, the Delhi government had last week launched the country's first plasma bank. "There have been no complications so far. They are doing well," the official said about the 18 patients. The therapy has been possible due to the donation of plasma from patients who had recovered from COVID-19.

Further trials would require plasma donation from the patients who have fully recovered from the virus, the official said. Sources said the authorities were in a predicament as there is still some apprehension among those who recovered in donating their plasma. Further, those with co-morbid health conditions cannot donate.

"And those who meet the norms for donation could donate 14 days after testing negative for COVID-19," the official said. The donors, from all walks of life, were men aged between 30 and 50, and they were selected based on their health conditions.

Tamil Nadu, which succeeded in the CPT, is hopeful of performing the therapy on more number of patients in the coming days..

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

India tallies third-highest coronavirus cases but death rate low

India on Monday overtook Russia to record the worlds third-highest number of coronavirus infections at nearly 700,000, even as its hardest-hit state said it will allow hotels to reopen this week. Health ministry data from the worlds second-...

800,000 Indians may be forced to leave Kuwait after the Gulf country approves expat quota bill

Some 8 lakh Indians could be forced to leave Kuwait after a parliamentary committee approved a draft expat quota bill seeking to gradually slash the number of foreign workers in the Gulf country, according to media reports. The National Ass...

COVID-19 patient escapes from hospital, traced

Mangaluru, July 6 PTI An 18-year-old youth, who had escaped from the Wenlock COVID-19 hospital here, has been traced and brought back, police said on Monday. Devaraj had voluntarily reached the hospital on July 1 for a check-up and was unde...

Suicide by woman officer of BHEL: Plea in SC seeks transfer of probe to CBI

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to transfer to the CBI the ongoing probe being conducted by Telangana Police in a case of alleged suicide by a woman officer of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited BHEL due to purp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020