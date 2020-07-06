Left Menu
Germany has only a few hundred doses of remdesivir - health minister

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 06-07-2020 19:13 IST
Germany has only a few hundred doses of COVID-19 antiviral remdesivir, the country's health minister Jens Spahn told European Union lawmakers on Monday, urging to move production of the drug to Europe.

"We do not have a huge inventory now, (it's) a few hundred doses that we have," he said at a video-conference hearing organised by the European Parliament.

Spahn said he was working to ensure the drug could be produced in Europe. Its manufacturer Gilead Sciences Inc has no production facilities for remdesivir in Europe.

