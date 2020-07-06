Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon's condition stable but still on ventilator support

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon's condition is stable, Medanta Lucknow hospital said on Monday. He was admitted to the hospital after complaining of breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever. As per the medical bulletin released by the hospital, the condition of the Governor is "stable".

"He is still on critical care ventilator support through a tracheostomy," said the medical director of Medanta Lucknow hospital in the bulletin. Team of Medical Experts at Medanta-Lucknow is tirelessly working for best medical treatment, it added. (ANI)