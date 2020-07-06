New York's Cuomo touts continued progress in state's COVID-19 fight

New York's Cuomo touts continued progress in state's COVID-19 fightReuters | New York | Updated: 06-07-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 21:42 IST
The number of coronavirus hospitalizations in New York state dropped to 817, its lowest since March 18, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. The governor cited continued progress in the state's fight against the virus and said nine people had died of COVID-19 on July 5.
"The numbers have actually declined since we started reopening," Cuomo told a daily news briefing.
