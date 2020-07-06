Left Menu
New York's Cuomo touts continued progress in state's COVID-19 fight

Reuters | New York | Updated: 06-07-2020 21:54 IST
New York's Cuomo touts continued progress in state's COVID-19 fight
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The number of coronavirus hospitalizations in New York state dropped to 817, its lowest since March 18, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. The governor cited continued progress in the state's fight against the virus and said nine people had died of COVID-19 on July 5.

"The numbers have actually declined since we started reopening," Cuomo told a daily news briefing.

