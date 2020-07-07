China reports 8 new coronavirus cases in mainland as of end-July 6 vs 4 a day earlier
China reported eight new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 6, up from four a day earlier, the health authority said. There were no new deaths. China also reported 15 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases for July 6, up from 11 a day earlier.Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 07-07-2020 06:34 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 06:34 IST
China reported eight new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 6, up from four a day earlier, the health authority said. All of the new infections were imported cases, involving travelers entering China from abroad, while the capital city of Beijing reported zero new cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Tuesday. There were no new deaths.
China also reported 15 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases for July 6, up from 11 a day earlier. As of July 6, China had a total of 83,565 confirmed coronavirus cases while the death toll remained at 4,634.
