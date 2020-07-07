Left Menu
TN: National Institute of Ageing converted to COVID Care hospital

National Institute of Ageing in Chennai's Guindy has been converted to a COVID Care hospital in view of the rise in coronavirus cases.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 07-07-2020 14:40 IST
National Institute of Ageing in Chennai. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Narayanasami, Director Incharge, said, "We have 750 beds in the hospital out of which 300 are oxygen beds, 200 ventilator beds and 250 normal beds."

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 1,14,978 COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, out of which 46,836 are active, 66,571 have been cured or discharged and 1,571 have died. (ANI)

