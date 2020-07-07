TN: National Institute of Ageing converted to COVID Care hospital
ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 07-07-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 14:40 IST
Narayanasami, Director Incharge, said, "We have 750 beds in the hospital out of which 300 are oxygen beds, 200 ventilator beds and 250 normal beds."
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 1,14,978 COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, out of which 46,836 are active, 66,571 have been cured or discharged and 1,571 have died. (ANI)
