COVID-19 pandemic plunges working world into crisis - ILO

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 08-07-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 13:59 IST
Global leaders called for a comprehensive approach to counter the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which International Labour Organization chief Guy Ryder said on Wednesday had plunged the world of work into "unprecedented crisis".

"Let's be clear: it's not a choice between health or jobs and the economy. They are interlinked: we will either win on all fronts or fail on all fronts," United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told an ILO summit that will be addressed by dozens of heads of state and government.

