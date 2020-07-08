HIGHLIGHTS-ILO conference on COVID-19 and the world of work

World leaders spoke at a conference on Wednesday organized by the International Labour Organization on COVID-19 and the world of work. Here are the highlights:

GUY RYDER, ILO HEAD

"The world of work... has been plunged into an unprecedented crisis."

UNITED NATIONS SECRETARY-GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES

"It's not a choice between health or jobs and the economy. They are interlinked: we will either win on all fronts or fail on all fronts."

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION HEAD TEDROS ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS

"Together we have a duty to protect those who protect us."

SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENT MOON JAE-IN

"Every single country on the planet is striving to control the disease and protect jobs at the same time, but it is difficult to predict when and how the job market will be stabilized... The COVID-19 pandemic struck the world like a massive earthquake and just like a tsunami that comes in its aftermath, 'employment shock' has already hit upon us."

SANGITA REDDY, PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERATION OF INDIAN CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY:

"It is time for us to swing into action to make sure there is no loss of life due to starvation."

JOSAIA VOREQE BAINIMARAMA, PRIME MINISTER OF FIJI:

"Tourism has come to a halt. Many jobs have still not come back and many never will... You cannot work from home when you work as a scuba instructor."