Police inspector tests positive for COVID-19, Bareilly SSP's office sealed
A police inspector tested positive for COVID-19 here following which the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police has been sealed for two days, a senior police official said on Wednesday The office will reopen on July 10 and till that time people can register their complaints online While a police personnel posted at the SSP's office had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, an inspector tested positive on Tuesday.PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 08-07-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 15:30 IST
A police inspector tested positive for COVID-19 here following which the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police has been sealed for two days, a senior police official said on Wednesday
The office will reopen on July 10 and till that time people can register their complaints online
While a police personnel posted at the SSP's office had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, an inspector tested positive on Tuesday. Earlier, a police constable posted in the accounts department of the office had tested positive for COVID-19. Senior Superintendent of Police, Bareilly, Shailendra Kumar Pandey, said, "Following emergence of COVID-19 cases in Bareilly, the SSP's office has been sealed for 2 days. The office will open for the public on July 10. During the two days, people can register their complaints through online medium. Those facing serious problems can call."
- READ MORE ON:
- Senior Superintendent of Police
- Superintendent of Police
- SSP
- Bareilly