Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-One more Romanian referee tests positive for COVID-19

A third Romanian referee has been taken off this season's list of officials after testing positive for COVID-19, the domestic football federation (FRF) said on Wednesday. The FRF added that fellow officials who had been in contact with the unnamed referee in the last few days have been put in isolation.

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 08-07-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 16:08 IST
Soccer-One more Romanian referee tests positive for COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A third Romanian referee has been taken off this season's list of officials after testing positive for COVID-19, the domestic football federation (FRF) said on Wednesday. The FRF added that fellow officials who had been in contact with the unnamed referee in the last few days have been put in isolation. They would be tested again before being allowed to officiate matches this season.

Referee Robert Avram, who officiated at the top-flight match between Dinamo Bucharest and Sepsi OSK on June 21 and Iulian Calin, who took charge of the game between Academica Clinceni and Sepsi OSK on July 1, also tested positive for the virus. The FRF said there was no need to postpone any matches at this stage.

As of Wednesday, the Black Sea state recorded nearly 30,000 cases and almost 1,800 deaths from the novel coronavirus.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Drop in petrol, diesel price gap to fuel customers' shift towards petrol, CNG cars: ICRA

Declining price gap between petrol and diesel is likely to accelerate shift towards petrol and CNG cars in the domestic passenger vehicle PV segment in the coming years, rating agency ICRA said on Wednesday. According to an analysis by ICRA...

Cabinet approves extension of PF contributions by Govt till Aug

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal to extend the scheme for payment of the employer and employees PF contribution for three months until August. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the extension of the benefi...

203 lakh ton food grains to be provided free to 81 Crore people for 5 months till November, says Javadekar

The Cabinet approved the extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for further five months under which 203 lakh tons of grains will be distributed among 81 crore people. In view of the need for continuous support to the poor and ...

TN Electricity Minister tests positive for coronavirus

Electricity Minister and AIADMK leader, P Thangamani has tested positive for coronavirus, a party spokespersonsaid here on Wednesday. The Minister was admitted to a private hospital for treatment today following the test result, he said.Tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020