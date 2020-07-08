Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday said the single European market could be at risk if the area's response to the economic fallouts of the COVID-19 epidemic were not "strong and coordinated".

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 20:00 IST
The European Commission has struck deals with drugmakers Roche and Merck KGaA to secure supplies of experimental treatments for COVID-19, a Commission source told Reuters on Wednesday.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments.

EUROPE * German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday laid out a vision of greater unity and democracy to ensure the European Union emerges stronger from the coronavirus crisis, which she called its biggest challenge.

* Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Wednesday it is essential the European Union stands strong in its fight against the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on its economy. * Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called on demonstrators to stop attending anti-government protests in order to halt the further spread of the coronavirus infections.

* Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday said the single European market could be at risk if the area's response to the economic fallouts of the COVID-19 epidemic were not "strong and coordinated". AMERICAS

* Megachurches and other religious organizations with ties to vocal supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump were approved for millions of dollars in forgivable loans from a taxpayer-funded pandemic aid bailout, according to government data. * Chilean consumer prices fell 0.1% in June, the government's statistics agency INE said on Wednesday, as the cost of transportation, clothing and health care all sagged amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Kyrgyzstan and other Central Asian nations are struggling with a surge in COVID-19 cases which is now testing their healthcare systems to breaking point after they relaxed tough lockdown restrictions in May.

* Uzbekistan will impose a second wave of lockdown restrictions between July 10 and Aug. 1. * Thailand expects to delay plans for so-called travel bubbles given a resurgence in coronavirus infections in countries that had managed to contain the initial outbreak, a senior official told Reuters.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * In Africa, lack of coronavirus data raises fears of "silent epidemic".

* Iran has recorded its highest number of deaths from COVID-19 within a 24-hour period, Health Ministry figures showed on Tuesday. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Smiths Group will help produce a blood-based COVID-19 antibody test approved by Britain's healthcare regulator in the firm's latest involvement in tackling the coronavirus. * As the World Health Organization acknowledged "evidence emerging" of the airborne spread of the coronavirus, a U.N. report warned that a rush by countries to buy personal protective equipment has created an opportunity for criminal groups, which are peddling sub-standard equipment and are likely to move on to medicines soon.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Global stocks faltered on Wednesday as an increase in new coronavirus cases in some parts of the world undermined prospects for a quick economic recovery.

* British finance minister Rishi Sunak warned of hardship ahead on Wednesday as he set out plans to protect jobs and limit the economic impact of the coronavirus. * International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva urged policymakers on Wednesday to use their response to the coronavirus pandemic to tackle climate change.

(Compiled by Anna Rzhevkina, Linda Pasquini, Devika Syamnath and Aditya Soni; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Over century-old trees dashed in Almora

A bougainvillaea tree said to be over 100 years old along with an equally old cedar tree in Almora city, which were uprooted during recent heavy rains were on Wednesday removed by authorities. Both the trees were located near the large post...

J-K cadre IPS officer suspended for 'gross misconduct and misbehavior': Home Ministry

Inspector General of Jammu and Kashmir police Basant Rath, who has been in the news for being involved in a tussle with the union territorys police chief Dilbagh Singh, has been suspended with immediate effect for alleged gross misconduct a...

Data: Congress created virus aid, then reaped the benefits

At least a dozen lawmakers have ties to organisations that received federal coronavirus aid, according to newly released government data, highlighting how Washington insiders were both author and beneficiary of one of the biggest government...

Tamil Nadu: Transgender Community NGO conducts awareness campaign against COVID-19 at slum areas

The transgender members of a Chennai-based non-government organisation NGO have joined hands with Chennai corporation to conduct coronavirus awareness campaign in slum areas of Teynampet, Chennai. Sahodaran, an NGO in collaboration with the...
