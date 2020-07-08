Left Menu
Development News Edition

Merck says it has agreed to supply potential COVID-19 drug Rebif to EU countries

German drugmaker Merck said on Wednesday it had agreed to supply its potential COVID-19 drug Rebif to European Union countries should orders be placed for the treatment. The comment followed a Reuters report earlier on Wednesday about a deal reached by the EU Commission and Merck for the supply of Rebif.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 08-07-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 20:50 IST
Merck says it has agreed to supply potential COVID-19 drug Rebif to EU countries
Representative image Image Credit: PR Newswire

German drugmaker Merck said on Wednesday it had agreed to supply its potential COVID-19 drug Rebif to European Union countries should orders be placed for the treatment. The comment followed a Reuters report earlier on Wednesday about a deal reached by the EU Commission and Merck for the supply of Rebif. A similar deal was struck with Roche about possible COVID-19 treatment RoActemra.

"Merck has been asked by the European Commission to be prepared to supply one of its medicines, Rebif (Interferon beta-1a), to EU countries upon request if and when the indication for COVID-19 treatment is adjudicated," the company said in a statement to Reuters. Rebif is currently used for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis and is being tested as a possible therapy for COVID-19 patients.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

As oppn demands his resignation, CM Vijayan writes to PM seeking intervention for probe in gold smuggling case

Facing flak from the opposition demanding his resignation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention for an effective investigation into the seizure of over 30 kg...

Pakistan's KPK govt announces Rs 1 cr financial aid package for Sikhs killed in train-bus accident

Pakistans provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday announced a financial assistance package of Rs one crore for the families of the 21 Sikh pilgrims who were killed in a train-bus accident last week. Special Assistant to KPK...

UAE to use sniffer dogs to detect COVID-19 cases in crowd

The UAE is considering to use sniffer dogs to sniff out COVID-19 positive cases from the crowd after experiments indicate that the canines would be able to quickly detect infected cases. The UAE Ministry of Interior has completed trials on ...

France reports 32 more coronavirus deaths, total at 29,965

The number of deaths in France from the new coronavirus has risen by 32 from the previous day to stand at 29,965 the countrys health department said on Wednesday.That figure is almost twice as high as the daily average of 18 seen over the l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020