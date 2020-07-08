Merck says it has agreed to supply potential COVID-19 drug Rebif to EU countries

German drugmaker Merck said on Wednesday it had agreed to supply its potential COVID-19 drug Rebif to European Union countries should orders be placed for the treatment. The comment followed a Reuters report earlier on Wednesday about a deal reached by the EU Commission and Merck for the supply of Rebif. A similar deal was struck with Roche about possible COVID-19 treatment RoActemra.

"Merck has been asked by the European Commission to be prepared to supply one of its medicines, Rebif (Interferon beta-1a), to EU countries upon request if and when the indication for COVID-19 treatment is adjudicated," the company said in a statement to Reuters. Rebif is currently used for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis and is being tested as a possible therapy for COVID-19 patients.