Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Ryder Cup postponed due to coronavirus

This year's Ryder Cup, which was scheduled to be held in late September in Wisconsin, has been postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Wednesday. 24-26, 2021. The Presidents Cup, which pits a 12-man team from the U.S. against international players from outside Europe, was also postponed a year and will played Sept.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 21:04 IST
Golf-Ryder Cup postponed due to coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

This year's Ryder Cup, which was scheduled to be held in late September in Wisconsin, has been postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Wednesday. The hotly-contested biennial team competition between the United States and Europe, known for its raucous, partisan crowds, was originally scheduled for Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits. It will now be held Sept. 24-26, 2021.

The Presidents Cup, which pits a 12-man team from the U.S. against international players from outside Europe, was also postponed a year and will played Sept. 22-25, 2022 at Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina, organisers said. Organisers said medical experts and public authorities in Wisconsin were not able to provide certainty that conducting an event responsibly with thousands of spectators in September would be possible.

"As disappointing as this is, our mandate to do all we can to safeguard public health is what matters most," PGA of America Chief Executive Seth Waugh said in a statement. "The spectators who support both the U.S. and European sides are what make the Ryder Cup such a unique and compelling event and playing without them was not a realistic option."

The Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup are the latest events on a ravaged golf calendar to be hit by the coronavirus outbreak, which already forced three of the sport's four majors to be postponed while the British Open was cancelled. "These two premier international team events are lifted by the spirit of the fans," said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.

"With the uncertainty of the current climate, we fully support the Ryder Cup's decision to delay a year in order to ensure fans could be a part of the incredible atmosphere in Wisconsin, and the delay of next year's Presidents Cup was the right decision in order to allow for that option."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

As oppn demands his resignation, CM Vijayan writes to PM seeking intervention for probe in gold smuggling case

Facing flak from the opposition demanding his resignation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention for an effective investigation into the seizure of over 30 kg...

Pakistan's KPK govt announces Rs 1 cr financial aid package for Sikhs killed in train-bus accident

Pakistans provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday announced a financial assistance package of Rs one crore for the families of the 21 Sikh pilgrims who were killed in a train-bus accident last week. Special Assistant to KPK...

UAE to use sniffer dogs to detect COVID-19 cases in crowd

The UAE is considering to use sniffer dogs to sniff out COVID-19 positive cases from the crowd after experiments indicate that the canines would be able to quickly detect infected cases. The UAE Ministry of Interior has completed trials on ...

France reports 32 more coronavirus deaths, total at 29,965

The number of deaths in France from the new coronavirus has risen by 32 from the previous day to stand at 29,965 the countrys health department said on Wednesday.That figure is almost twice as high as the daily average of 18 seen over the l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020