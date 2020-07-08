Left Menu
2,033 fresh COVID-19 cases takes Delhi tally to 1,04,864, death toll climbs to 3,213

The total number of COVID-19 patients in the capital now stands at 1,04,864 while the death toll due to the disease has mounted to 3,213, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin. As many as 78,199 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while there are 23,452 active cases, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 21:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The national capital recorded 2,033 fresh COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours, authorities said on Wednesday. The total number of COVID-19 patients in the capital now stands at 1,04,864 while the death toll due to the disease has mounted to 3,213, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin.

As many as 78,199 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while there are 23,452 active cases, it said. As many as 9,461 RTPCR tests and 12,567 rapid-antigen tests were conducted. A total of 7,01,859 tests have been conducted till date -- 36,939 tests per million population, it said.

Total number of COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation stands at 14,661, it said. In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by around 2 per cent every day.

For every 100 confirmed cases, three have died due to the virus in the city so far, it said, adding that the recovery rate has increased to more than 72 per cent.

