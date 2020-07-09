Hungary to review rules on travel to neighbouring countries where coronavirus cases rise

Hungary to review rules on travel to neighbouring countries where coronavirus cases riseReuters | Budapest | Updated: 09-07-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 14:50 IST
Hungary is going to review rules on cross-border travel to neighbouring countries where coronavirus infections are on the rise, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.
Gergely Gulyas mentioned Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, Slovakia and Austria where the number of cases have been rising in the past two weeks. The government's coronavirus task force will meet later on Thursday to discuss travel rules, he added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Viktor Orban
- Hungary
- Serbia
- Slovenia
- Slovakia
- Gergely Gulyas
- Austria
- Croatia
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Slovakia's daily coronavirus cases jump back to 20
Slovenia's interior minister, police chief quit over police raids
U.S. first lady Melania Trump statue set on fire in Slovenia
Slovakia reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases since April
Slovenia's ruling coalition agrees cooperation with opposition