Trump will sign three executive orders on lowering drug prices -chief of staff

Meadows did not give details and did not say when the executive orders would be signed. On Monday, Meadows told Fox News the White House was looking to get something done on prescription drug prices after Congress failed to act.

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2020 04:06 IST
President Donald Trump will sign three executive orders on lowering prescription drug prices, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Thursday.

"This president is going to do three different executive orders that will substantially make sure that the average American gets to pay less for their prescription drugs," Meadows said in an interview on Fox Business Network. Meadows did not give details and did not say when the executive orders would be signed.

On Monday, Meadows told Fox News the White House was looking to get something done on prescription drug prices after Congress failed to act. Trump is trailing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in opinion polls ahead of the Nov. 3 election and the cost of healthcare is a major issue in the campaign.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives on Monday passed a healthcare bill that includes provisions to cut prescription drug prices. The legislation is expected to be blocked in the Republican-controlled Senate.

