Left Menu
Development News Edition

8.8 cr footfall recorded at health and wellness centres under Ayushman Bharat since Feb 1

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, the resilience of health systems was reflected through continued operationalisation of HWCs and continued delivery of non-COVID-19 essential health services while also meeting the urgent tasks of prevention and management of COVID-19. "Between the period of January to June 2020, additional 12,425 HWCs were operationalized, increasing the number of HWCs from 29,365 to 41,790," the ministry said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 13:29 IST
8.8 cr footfall recorded at health and wellness centres under Ayushman Bharat since Feb 1

Over 8.8 crore visits by patients have been recorded since February 1 at over 41,000 health and wellness centres (HWCs) made operational under the government's flagship Ayushman Bharat scheme, The Union health ministry said on Friday. This is almost equivalent to the number of footfalls recorded in the previous 21 months -- from April 14, 2018, to January 31, 2020, -- despite restrictions on the movement of people during the lockdown period this year, it said in a statement.

In the last five months, 1.41 crore individuals were screened for hypertension, 1.13 crore for diabetes and 1.34 crore for oral, breast or cervical cancer, the ministry said. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, medicines were dispensed to about 5.62 lakh hypertension patients and 3.77 lakh diabetes patients at the HWCs in June alone, according to the statement.

As many as 6.53 lakh yoga and wellness sessions have also been organised at HWCs since the COVID-19 outbreak. Health and wellness centres form the primary pillar of the Ayushman Bharat scheme envisaging to the provisioning of universal and comprehensive primary healthcare through the transformation of 1,50,000 sub-health centres and primary health centres into HWCs by 2022.

Giving an example of the contribution being made by HWCs in the fight against COVID-19 in Jharkhand, the ministry said that as part of a statewide intensive public health survey week, HWC teams screened people for influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) symptoms and facilitated coronavirus testing.  An HWC team at Subalaya in Odisha conducted health check-ups and created awareness among people about preventive measures for COVID-19 such as frequent handwashing with soap, wearing masks or face covers in public spaces and maintaining adequate physical distancing when interacting with people. They also conducted wellness sessions for migrants at the temporary medical camps functioning as quarantine centres.  "During the COVID-19 pandemic, the resilience of health systems was reflected through continued operationalisation of HWCs and continued delivery of non-COVID-19 essential health services while also meeting the urgent tasks of prevention and management of COVID-19.

"Between the period of January to June 2020, additional 12,425 HWCs were operationalized, increasing the number of HWCs from 29,365 to 41,790," the ministry said. HWC teams have played a key role in ensuring that non-COVID essential services are provided to the communities.

Having undertaken the population-based screenings for non-communicable diseases, the teams have a list of those with chronic disease and are able to rapidly screen individuals with co-morbidities and provide advice for protection against the viral infection.  Immunization sessions are being organized by the HWC teams where medical checkups of pregnant women are ensured. Delivery of essential medicines to tuberculosis, leprosy, hypertensive and diabetic patients is also being undertaken by them. Health and Wellness Centres have demonstrated that creation of a strong primary health care system closer to the community is critical to the delivery of essential primary health care services to the people while also responding to the challenge of managing a pandemic, the ministry said.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tata Motors reports 64 pc decline in group global wholesales

Tata Motors on Friday reported a 64 per cent decline in group global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover JLR to 91,594 in June quarter of the current financial year over year-ago. Global wholesales of all Tata Motors commercial ...

Tata Motors Group global wholesales dip 64 pc at 91,594 in Q1

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in the April to June quarter dropped by 64 per cent to 91,594 units as compared to Q1 FY20. Global wholesales of all Tata Motors commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY21 were at 11,598 uni...

FOREX-Japanese yen gains as virus caution weighs

The dollar paused on Friday as concerns about a surge in coronavirus infections in the United States and elsewhere supported the safe haven Japanese yen, while risk-sensitive currencies lost ground. More than 60,000 new COVID-19 cases were ...

Jessica Simpson bids goodbye to her 30s by sporting 14-year-old jeans

American singer Jessica Simpson who will be ringing in her 40th birthday on Friday local time, commemorated the milestone by trying on some vintage jeans from her twenties. According to People Magazine, the 39-year-old songstress posted on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020