Left Menu
Development News Edition

China suspends imports of Ecuador shrimps on coronavirus risk

"After nucleic acid sequence analysis and expert judgement, the test results suggested that the container environment and the outer packaging of the goods of the three companies were at risk of contamination by the new coronavirus, and the companies' food safety management system was not in order," the General Administration of Customs said in a statement on its website. The findings are the first positive results announced by Beijing since it began testing imported frozen foods for presence of the virus.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-07-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 19:55 IST
China suspends imports of Ecuador shrimps on coronavirus risk
Representative Image Image Credit: IANS

China's customs authority said on Friday it was suspending imports from three shrimp producers in Ecuador after detecting the new coronavirus in recent shipments. It said samples taken from shipments from Industrial Pesquera Santa Priscila SA, Empacreci SA, and Empacadora Del Pacifico Sociedad Anonima Edpacif had produced six positive results. However, tests on the frozen shrimp and inner packaging were negative.

Company officials could not be immediately reached for comment. "After nucleic acid sequence analysis and expert judgment, the test results suggested that the container environment and the outer packaging of the goods of the three companies were at risk of contamination by the new coronavirus, and the companies' food safety management system was not in order," the General Administration of Customs said in a statement on its website.

The findings are the first positive results announced by Beijing since it began testing imported frozen foods for presence of the virus. It has taken a total of 227,934 samples to date, Bi Kexin, in charge of food imports at the customs authority, told reporters at a briefing on Friday, including from the food products, their packaging and environmental samples.

The positive results were picked up on July 3 from cargoes at Dalian and Xiamen ports. The product had likely spent at least a month frozen in the container to reach China, said Gorjan Nikolik, seafood analyst at Rabobank. "Experts believe that the results do not mean they are contagious but that the companies' food safety management systems are not well implemented," Bi told reporters.

China began testing imported fresh and frozen food after the coronavirus was found on a chopping board used to cut salmon at a large food market in Beijing during an outbreak of coronavirus among workers there. Though experts have said there is no evidence the virus can be spread through food, many Chinese buyers have halted imports of salmon and the fish has been removed from supermarket shelves.

The customs authority said it was suspending imports from the three shrimp producers to protect consumer health and "eliminate hidden dangers". It has also ordered shrimps produced by the three firms after March 12 and already imported into China to be recalled or destroyed.

Ecuador is the world's second largest shrimp exporter after India and the top supplier to China, where it ships about 70% of its product, said Nikolik. Sales to the Asian nation have boomed in recent years, thanks to Ecuador's less intensive production model that produces shrimp with clean, appealing shells sought out by Chinese consumers who typically purchase the seafood with the head and shell on.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong independent pollster says police arrive at office with search warrant

Hong Kong authorities arrived with a search warrant at the office of an independent political pollster on Friday, more than a week after Beijing imposed sweeping national security legislation that has sent a chill across the city. Robert Ch...

Serbia-Kosovo peace deal is possible, Vucic says

Serbias President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday that efforts by Germany and France to restart talks between his country and Kosovo were already paying off and he was hopeful of a peace deal, although he could not say when. No one can guar...

Parents move HC challenging TN decision to allow Pvt institutions to collect fees in instalments

A day after the state government informed the Madras high court that it has decided to permit private educational institutions to collect fees for lockdown period in three instalments, a group of parents on Friday moved the court opposing t...

US STOCKS-Wall St mixed as COVID-19 case tally hits another record

Wall Streets three main indexes struggled for direction on Friday as investors were nervous about a record rise in coronavirus cases nationwide further damaging Corporate America. U.S. stock futures rose before the market opened after data ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020