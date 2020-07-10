WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 228,000
The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Friday, with the total rising by 228,102 in 24 hours. Deaths remained steady at about 5,000 a day. Global coronavirus cases exceeded 12 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than 555,000 people in seven months.Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 22:20 IST
The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Friday, with the total rising by 228,102 in 24 hours. The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/situation-reports. The previous WHO record for new cases was 212,326 on July 4. Deaths remained steady at about 5,000 a day.
Global coronavirus cases exceeded 12 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than 555,000 people in seven months.
