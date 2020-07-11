Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus-free UK pilot, symbol of Vietnam's pandemic success, to return home

At one point, medical officials said Cameron, initially identified only as "Patient 91", had just 10% of his lung capacity and was in critical condition. With the vast majority of Vietnam's COVID-19 patients already recovered, the news of a potential first death prompted a national outpouring of support, with dozens of people coming forward as potential lung donors.

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 11-07-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 14:06 IST
Virus-free UK pilot, symbol of Vietnam's pandemic success, to return home

Vietnam's most seriously ill COVID-19 patient, a British pilot who at one point seemed close to death, left hospital on Saturday on his way home after a dramatic recovery that attracted national attention. The case of Stephen Cameron, a pilot for national carrier Vietnam Airlines, became a sensation in Vietnam, where a combination of targeted testing and an aggressive quarantine programme has kept its coronavirus tally to an impressively low 370 cases, and zero deaths.

"The odds say that I shouldn't be here, so I can only thank everybody here for what they've done," Cameron said, leaving hospital in a wheelchair and flanked by doctors holding flowers. The 43-year-old Scot, who arrived in the Southeast Asian country from Britain in early March, was hospitalised three days after his first flight for Vietnam Airlines, following a visit to a bar in Ho Chi Minh City that became linked to a cluster of coronavirus cases.

Cameron's illness and the highly publicised efforts of Vietnam's doctors to save him became a symbol in Vietnam of the country's successful fight against the virus. At one point, medical officials said Cameron, initially identified only as "Patient 91", had just 10% of his lung capacity and was in critical condition.

With the vast majority of Vietnam's COVID-19 patients already recovered, the news of a potential first death prompted a national outpouring of support, with dozens of people coming forward as potential lung donors. State doctors turned the volunteers down, saying donated lungs should come from brain-dead donors.

But under round-the clock care, Cameron improved. By June he no longer required a lung transplant and was taken off life support. Vietnam spent over $200,000 treating him. Vietnamese doctors will accompany Cameron on the special flight back to Britain, state media said.

"As soon as I get fit, I'm coming back," said Cameron. "I'm still a pilot - my license has lapsed, that's all."

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Drug regulator okays psoriasis injection for restricted emergency use in treating COVID-19 patients

Based on clinical trials data, Indias drug regulator has approved itolizumab, used to treat skin condition psoriasis, for restricted emergency use on COVID-19 patients with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress, the Union health min...

Strengthened cooperation in science, tech key to accelerating COVID-19 response: India, Japan at UN

India and Japan at the UN have said that strengthened cooperation in science, technology, and innovation is key to accelerating the collective response to the COVID-19 pandemic which has infected over 12 million people and killed more than ...

Meghalaya reports highest single-day spike of 76 COVID-19 cases; total rises to 312

Meghalaya on Saturday reported its highest single-day spike of 76 COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 312 in the state. There are 215 active cases in the state at present and of these, 132 are BSF personnel posted at its frontier headquarte...

COVID-19: South Korea reports 13,373 infections, 288 deaths

South Korea has reported 35 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing its caseload to 13,373 infections and 288 deaths. South Koreas Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday said 13 of the new cases were in the densely populated ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020