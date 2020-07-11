Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* The premier of Gauteng, South Africa's most populous province, said he had tested positive for the coronavirus, as new confirmed infections in the country hit a record daily high. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates called for COVID-19 drugs and an eventual vaccine to be made available to countries and people that need them most, not to the "highest bidder," saying relying on market forces would prolong the pandemic. * India's Biocon Ltd has received regulatory approval for its drug Itolizumab to be used on coronavirus infected patients suffering from moderate to severe respiratory distress, the biopharmaceutical company said.

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 22:27 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases rose by over 69,000 across the United States on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, setting a record for the third consecutive day as Walt Disney Co stuck to its plans to reopen its flagship theme park in hard-hit Florida.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments.

EUROPE * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell employers next week to start ordering staff back into their places of work, as long as it is safe to do so, in order to stem the coronavirus hit to the economy, the Daily Mail said.

* Croatia said wearing face masks will be obligatory in most closed public spaces from next week as the number of COVID-19 cases keeps rising. AMERICAS

* California will release up to 8,000 inmates early from state prisons to slow the COVID-19 spread inside facilities, state authorities said on Friday. * Bolivian President Jeanine Anez and Venezuelan Socialist Party leader Diosdado Cabello have tested positive for COVID-19.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Australia's second most-populous state, Victoria, reported one of its highest daily increases in infections and warned the numbers would get worse before they got better as its capital city began its first weekend of a six-week lockdown.

* Vietnam's most seriously ill COVID-19 patient, a British pilot who at one point seemed close to death, left hospital on Saturday on his way home after a dramatic recovery that attracted national attention. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani called for big gatherings such as weddings and wakes to be banned to stem a rise in infections, but insisted the country's economy had to stay open. * The premier of Gauteng, South Africa's most populous province, said he had tested positive for the coronavirus, as new confirmed infections in the country hit a record daily high.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates called for COVID-19 drugs and an eventual vaccine to be made available to countries and people that need them most, not to the "highest bidder," saying relying on market forces would prolong the pandemic.

* India's Biocon Ltd has received regulatory approval for its drug Itolizumab to be used on coronavirus infected patients suffering from moderate to severe respiratory distress, the biopharmaceutical company said. * Chinese vaccine developer CanSino Biologics is in talks with Russia, Brazil, Chile and Saudi Arabia to launch a Phase III trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, its co-founder said.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * The medium-term outlook for the Indian economy remains uncertain with supply chains and demand yet to be restored fully while the trajectory of the coronavirus spread and the length of its impact remain unknown, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

* China's banks should brace for a big jump in bad loans due to coronavirus-induced economic pain, the financial regulator said, noting the deterioration of asset quality at some small and mid-sized financial institutions was accelerating. (Compiled by Frances Kerry)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Health News Roundup: Advance team from WHO left for China; COVID-19 vaccine candidate is expected to be ready and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Bengals WR Green to play on franchise tag

The Cincinnati Bengals expect veteran wide receiver A.J. Green to play the 2020 season on the franchise tag rather than sign a long-term extension, ESPNs Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday. They dont sound overly optimistic in Cincinnati that ...

Ashok Gehlot should make public how many Congress MLAs are on sale: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday lashed out at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for the latters charge that BJP is trying to buy MLAs to topple his government. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot is actor, villain and scriptwr...

COVID-19: Jharkhand reports one more death, 145 fresh cases

Another person succumbed to COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Saturday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 24 in the state, a government bulletin said. The state also reported 145 fresh coronavirus cases, raising Jharkhands tally to 3,663, ...

Gold smuggling case: Swapna, Sandeep taken into custody by NIA

Two key accused in the sensational gold smuggling case in Kerala, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, were taken into custody by the NIA from Bengaluru on Saturday, official sources said here. Highly placed sources in the multiple investigation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020