Delhi's COVID-19 active tally at 19,155 with 1,573 new cases

Delhi on Sunday reported 1,573 COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths, said the health department. With this, the total number of cases in the national capital has climbed to 1,12,494, including 89,968 recovered/discharged/migrated, 19,155 active cases and 3,371 deaths.

9,443 RT-PCR tests and 11,793 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the national capital today and the total number of tests done so far stands at 7,89,853. With the highest single-day spike of 28,637 cases and 551 fatalities in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 8,49,553 on Sunday even as the recovery rate marginally improved to 62.93 per cent.According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, this includes 2,92,258 active cases, and 5,34,621 cured and discharged or migrated patients. The toll due to the disease has reached 22,674 in the country. (ANI)