No patient should be denied treatment over COVID-19 scare, Odisha govt tells hospitals

"Screen all patients, all SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection), ILI(Influenza-like illness), or other persons along with their attendants as soon as they enter the hospital," the department said, adding that authorities at non-COVID facilities should inform the district surveillance unit if they come across a suspected coronavirus case. The department also asked the hospitals to create an isolation ward for patients with breathing issues, and those who have come from COVID-19 hotspots.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-07-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 15:29 IST
No patient should be denied treatment over COVID-19 scare, Odisha govt tells hospitals
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Amid reports that patients were being denied treatment in some non-COVID hospitals of Odisha over fears of virus transmission, the state on Monday issued an order, asking all healthcare facilities to ensure necessary medical services are provided to those in need. The health department directive also stated that emergency procedure should not be delayed or deferred over COVID-19 scare.

"No patient shall be denied healthcare service and no life-threatening emergency procedure or treatment shall be deferred on grounds of suspicion of COVID-19 infection. "It is our duty to provide immediate and proper treatment to all patients during the pandemic," the department said in its directive.

Over 100 novel coronavirus cases were recently detected in non-COVID hospitals such as Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre in Cuttack and SCB Medical College in Bhubaneswar. Sources in the health department said several people have over the last few days complained that patients were being denied admission in hospitals, despite the fact that they were suffering from serious health problems.

Urging all the medical facilities to set up a separate fever clinic at the hospital, away from the main working area, the department said healthcare providers and support staff should wear personal protective equipment for their safety. "Screen all patients, all SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection), ILI(Influenza-like illness), or other persons along with their attendants as soon as they enter the hospital," the department said, adding that authorities at non-COVID facilities should inform the district surveillance unit if they come across a suspected coronavirus case.

The department also asked the hospitals to create an isolation ward for patients with breathing issues, and those who have come from COVID-19 hotspots. "When a positive case is detected in any unit of the hospital, the other patients in that room must be temporarily shifted to another ward. They can move back once the unit has been sanitized. This apart, staff members posted in isolation wards should refrain from working in other sections of the hospital," the department said.

