Athletics-Chicago Marathon cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Chicago Marathon scheduled for Oct. 11 has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Monday.

"In response to the ongoing public health concerns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the City of Chicago announced the decision to cancel the 2020 Bank of America Chicago Marathon and all race weekend activities," organisers said in a statement https://www.chicagomarathon.com/runners/rules-safety/event-update. The race was the latest World Marathon Major disrupted by the worldwide novel coronavirus outbreak.

Last month, the New York City Marathon, one of the most prestigious events on the global running calendar, was cancelled due to the pandemic while the Boston Marathon was also cancelled for the first time in its 124-year history. Plans for a 2020 Berlin Marathon were also scrapped.

The London Marathon, originally set for April, was postponed to Oct. 4, with organisers planning further updates on the race later this month.