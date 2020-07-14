Australian states tightened restrictions on movement on Tuesday, while Disney prepared to close its Hong Kong theme park and Japan stepped up tracing as a jump in novel coronavirus cases across Asia fanned fears of a second wave of infections.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* Russia on Tuesday reported 6,248 new cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing its confirmed national tally to 739,947, the fourth largest in the world.

* Belgium, which has reined in the coronavirus after becoming the worst-hit mid-sized country in the world, reported zero new coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours for the first time since March 10.

* Britain faces a potentially more deadly second wave of COVID-19 in the coming winter that could kill up to 120,000 people over nine months in a worst-case scenario, health experts said.

AMERICAS

* More than 880 employees of private contractors running U.S. immigration detention centers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a Congressional testimony given by company executives.

* Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday he was feeling "very good" and will return to work if he tests negative for the new coronavirus on Tuesday, but that he will continue to isolate himself until he is virus-free.

* The number of deaths from the coronavirus in Latin America has exceeded the figure for North America for the first time since the start of the pandemic, a Reuters count showed on Monday.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Hong Kong reported 48 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, including 40 that officials said were transmitted locally, ahead of new social distancing measures due to come into force at midnight.

* The Philippines' health ministry reported six new coronavirus deaths and 634 additional infections, the lowest daily increase in cases in nearly two weeks.

* Kazakhstan will extend its second lockdown by two weeks until the end of July, and will once again offer financial aid to those who have lost their source of income.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The Kuwaiti cabinet canceled plans to construct the Al-Dabdaba solar plant, which would have provided 15 percent of the oil sector's needs of electrical energy, due to the pandemic.

* Bahrain will add $470 million in emergency spending to its 2020 state budget.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Drugmakers partnered with the U.S. government are on track to begin actively manufacturing a vaccine for COVID-19 by the end of the summer, a senior administration official said.

* Quest Diagnostics Inc said the turnaround for COVID-19 tests it is conducting in the U.S. has lengthened, with non-prioritized patients waiting a week or more on average for their results.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Global stocks slipped on Tuesday, oil sagged and a safety bid supported the dollar as simmering Sino-U.S. tensions and new coronavirus restrictions in California kept a lid on investor optimism with earnings season getting underway.

* Britain's economy stumbled out of its coronavirus-induced slump in May, casting doubt on the chances of a rapid rebound and suggesting more government help may be on its way.

* China's imports in June rose for the first time since the coronavirus crisis paralyzed the economy, as government stimulus stoked demand for commodities, while exports, fuelled by medical goods, also rose in a sign the recovery is gaining traction.

* Singapore's trade-reliant economy plunged into recession in the second quarter with a record contraction, signaling a rough first half globally and an equally challenging outlook.