Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* The number of deaths from the coronavirus in Latin America has exceeded the figure for North America for the first time since the start of the pandemic, a Reuters count showed on Monday. ASIA-PACIFIC * Hong Kong reported 48 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, including 40 that officials said were transmitted locally, ahead of new social distancing measures due to come into force at midnight. * The Philippines' health ministry reported six new coronavirus deaths and 634 additional infections, the lowest daily increase in cases in nearly two weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 14:49 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Australian states tightened restrictions on movement on Tuesday, while Disney prepared to close its Hong Kong theme park and Japan stepped up tracing as a jump in novel coronavirus cases across Asia fanned fears of a second wave of infections.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* Russia on Tuesday reported 6,248 new cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing its confirmed national tally to 739,947, the fourth largest in the world.

* Belgium, which has reined in the coronavirus after becoming the worst-hit mid-sized country in the world, reported zero new coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours for the first time since March 10.

* Britain faces a potentially more deadly second wave of COVID-19 in the coming winter that could kill up to 120,000 people over nine months in a worst-case scenario, health experts said.

AMERICAS

* More than 880 employees of private contractors running U.S. immigration detention centers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a Congressional testimony given by company executives.

* Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday he was feeling "very good" and will return to work if he tests negative for the new coronavirus on Tuesday, but that he will continue to isolate himself until he is virus-free.

* The number of deaths from the coronavirus in Latin America has exceeded the figure for North America for the first time since the start of the pandemic, a Reuters count showed on Monday.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Hong Kong reported 48 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, including 40 that officials said were transmitted locally, ahead of new social distancing measures due to come into force at midnight.

* The Philippines' health ministry reported six new coronavirus deaths and 634 additional infections, the lowest daily increase in cases in nearly two weeks.

* Kazakhstan will extend its second lockdown by two weeks until the end of July, and will once again offer financial aid to those who have lost their source of income.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The Kuwaiti cabinet canceled plans to construct the Al-Dabdaba solar plant, which would have provided 15 percent of the oil sector's needs of electrical energy, due to the pandemic.

* Bahrain will add $470 million in emergency spending to its 2020 state budget.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Drugmakers partnered with the U.S. government are on track to begin actively manufacturing a vaccine for COVID-19 by the end of the summer, a senior administration official said.

* Quest Diagnostics Inc said the turnaround for COVID-19 tests it is conducting in the U.S. has lengthened, with non-prioritized patients waiting a week or more on average for their results.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Global stocks slipped on Tuesday, oil sagged and a safety bid supported the dollar as simmering Sino-U.S. tensions and new coronavirus restrictions in California kept a lid on investor optimism with earnings season getting underway.

* Britain's economy stumbled out of its coronavirus-induced slump in May, casting doubt on the chances of a rapid rebound and suggesting more government help may be on its way.

* China's imports in June rose for the first time since the coronavirus crisis paralyzed the economy, as government stimulus stoked demand for commodities, while exports, fuelled by medical goods, also rose in a sign the recovery is gaining traction.

* Singapore's trade-reliant economy plunged into recession in the second quarter with a record contraction, signaling a rough first half globally and an equally challenging outlook.

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Haryana minister says stricter curbs may be imposed to check spread of virus

With some Haryana districts falling in the National Capital Region seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday indicated that stricter curbs may be imposed in the worst-affected areas to contain sprea...

U.S. rejects China's claims in S. China Sea, adding to tensions

The United States on Monday rejected Chinas claims to offshore resources in most of the South China Sea, drawing criticism from China which said the U.S. position raised tension in the region, highlighting an increasingly testy relationship...

Russia's sovereign wealth fund eyes virus-free airport hubs

Russias sovereign wealth fund, the Russian Direct Investment Fund RDIF, is undertaking a pilot project to create coronavirus-free airport hubs in three countries, its Chief Executive Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday. A number of countries ar...

FACTBOX-Huawei's involvement in telecoms networks around the world

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to ban Huawei Technologies Co from Britains 5G network on Tuesday, angering China but delighting U.S. President Donald Trump by signalling that the worlds biggest telecoms equipment maker is no longer wel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020