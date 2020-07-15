Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 3 lakh COVID-19 tests done in last 24 hours: ICMR

Ramping up its testing capacity with each passing day, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) conducted over three lakh tests to diagnose COVID-19 in the last 24 hours for the first time.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 11:35 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 11:35 IST
Over 3 lakh COVID-19 tests done in last 24 hours: ICMR
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Ramping up its testing capacity with each passing day, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) conducted over three lakh tests to diagnose COVID-19 in the last 24 hours for the first time. According to an official, 1,24,12,664 samples have been tested for coronavirus till July 14, of these 3,20,161 samples were tested on Tuesday.

In a bid to increase the testing, the ICMR has approved a total of 1,223 COVID-19 testing labs in both public (865) and private sector (358) across the country. This includes RT-PCR labs (633); TrueNat Labs (491) and CBNAAT Labs (99). "ICMR advises all concerned state governments, public and private institutions to take required steps to scale-up testing for COVID-19. Since testing, tracking and treatment is the only way to prevent the spread of infection and save lives, it is imperative that testing should be made widely available to all symptomatic individuals in every part of the country and contact tracing mechanisms for containment of infection are further strengthened," said latest advisory of ICMR on COVID-19 strategies.

Our testing capacity has been increased to three lakh per day through government and private laboratories, said the official. Besides, ICMR has recommended all laboratories and hospitals, initiating testing through the rapid antigen test, to ensure that all symptomatic negative patients should essentially be referred to a real-time RT-PCR test for coronavirus.

Recently, ICMR wrote to all states and UTs saying all private laboratories in their areas who intend to initiate TrueNat/CBNAAT based testing for COVID-19 be encouraged to apply for NABL accreditation to ensure quality testing. So far, five states -- Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka -- have ramped up their testing speed.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 24,309 and the total number of cases climbed to 9,36,181 in India after it registered 582 fatalities and a record single-day spike of 29,429 cases till Wednesday 8 AM, according to the Union Health Ministry's data. (ANI)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Toppled slave trader's statue replaced by Black protester in England

A sculpture of a Black protester with her fist raised in the air has been erected in place of a 17th Century English slave trader whose statue was toppled by anti-racism demonstrators last month in Britains port city of Bristol. Edward Cols...

Housejoy plans to raise USD 35 mn for expansion of construction, interiors biz

Technology startup Housejoy plans to raise USD 35 million around 260 crore by end of this year for business growth, a top company official said. Bengaluru-based firm, which is engaged in construction, renovation, interiors and home maintena...

Five Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh

Five Naxals, three of them collectively carrying reward of Rs five lakh, have surrendered in Chhattisgarhs Dantewada district, police said on Wednesday. Since the local police last month launched a campaign asking rebels to return to the ma...

Swiss doctor pans plastic visors after COVID-19 hits restaurant workers

The top doctor in the Swiss mountain region that includes St. Moritz and Davos told restaurants on Tuesday not to rely on plastic visors to protect their employees from COVID-19 infections, saying they create a false sense of security. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020