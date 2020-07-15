Left Menu
Bangladesh reports 3,533 new cases of coronavirus: report

Bangladesh has reported 3,533 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24-hours, taking the total number of infections in the country to 193,590, a media report said on Wednesday. Bangladesh remains the 17th worst affected country in the world in terms of the number of coronavirus cases, the report said. The nation also reported 33 new deaths due to the virus, taking the total death toll to 2,457, the report said.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 15-07-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 17:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh has reported 3,533 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24-hours, taking the total number of infections in the country to 193,590, a media report said on Wednesday. The new cases were detected as officials in the country said the current infection rate in the nation was 25.23 percent, The Daily Star reported.

"Bangladesh in the last 24 hours has reported 3,553 new cases of coronavirus. The current infection rate is 25.23 percent and the total number of infections in the country is 1,93,590," the report said, citing data from the Directorate General of Health Service. Bangladesh remains the 17th worst affected country in the world in terms of the number of coronavirus cases, the report said.

The nation also reported 33 new deaths due to the virus, taking the total death toll to 2,457, the report said. The total number of coronavirus infections across the world stands at 13,323,530 while 578,628 people have lost their lives due to the contagious disease.

