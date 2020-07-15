Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 224,000 COVID-19 deaths forecast in US by Nov. 1, says University of Washington's IHME

A newly revised University of Washington model projects the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 will climb to just above 224,000 by Nov. 1, up 16,000 from a prior forecast, due to rising infections and hospitalizations in many states.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 18:33 IST
Over 224,000 COVID-19 deaths forecast in US by Nov. 1, says University of Washington's IHME

A newly revised University of Washington model projects the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 will climb to just above 224,000 by Nov. 1, up 16,000 from a prior forecast, due to rising infections and hospitalizations in many states. But the latest forecast from the university's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), released late on Tuesday, also predicts the death toll could be reduced by 40,000 if nearly all Americans wore masks in public.

"Use of masks is up, but not as high as it should be. If 95% of Americans wore masks each time they left their homes, infection rates would drop, hospitalizations would drop, and forecast deaths would drop," the IHME said in a statement. The IHME's new forecast came after Alabama, Florida and North Carolina on Tuesday reported record daily increases in deaths from COVID-19, marking grim new milestones of a second wave of infections surging across much of the U.S.

The new IHME forecast - 224,089 U.S. lives lost by Nov. 1 - was revised upward from the 208,254 deaths projected on July 7. At least 136,052 Americans have died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, while reported U.S. infections have surpassed 3.4 million, according to a tally by Reuters.

The IHME's projections have been cited in the past by the White House and are watched closely by public health officials.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Would urge states to start some kind of sporting activities after 2-3 months: Rijiju

India is still some way off from resuming sporting events as sports minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday asked the states to not press the restart button in a hurry considering the rising COVID-19 case count. Reviewing the possibility of resu...

Hollywood star Viola Davis says she feels betrayed by her movie 'The Help'

Oscar-winner Viola Davis says she continues to feel betrayed by her 2011 film The Help for its skewed portrayal of racism. Davis, who played the role of maid Aibileen Clark in the movie, had made headlines in 2018 by admitting to the New Yo...

CM inaugurates diamond jubilee celebrations of country’s first Sainik School in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday promised to work personally to help the Lucknow-based, countrys first Sainik School emerge as a role model in the field of education. Adityanath made the promise while kicking off a ...

Fresh capital to provide stability to banks in rocky times: S&P

Appreciating the decision of Indian banks to raise fresh capital, SP Global Ratings on Tuesday said the move will provide stability to the institutions during these rocky times and help them withstand the economic slump amid the COVID-19 pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020