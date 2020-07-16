Left Menu
Development News Edition

Masks and social distancing at Dolce & Gabbana's first COVID-era catwalk

Part of Milan's otherwise digital menswear fashion week, the open-air show was attended by guests wearing face masks as models strode down the catwalk and then stood in a garden a metre apart. It was held on the university campus of the Humanitas medical research foundation, which is trying to develop a vaccine against the novel coronavirus - a project Dolce & Gabbana are helping to fund.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 16-07-2020 00:44 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 00:40 IST
Masks and social distancing at Dolce & Gabbana's first COVID-era catwalk
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

No air kissing and no hugs, a safely distanced front row, and face masks were de rigueur as Dolce & Gabbana had to rewrite the rules of high-end fashion engagement with one of the first physical shows of the COVID-19 era on Wednesday. Part of Milan's otherwise digital menswear fashion week, the open-air show was attended by guests wearing face masks as models strode down the catwalk and then stood in a garden a metre apart.

It was held on the university campus of the Humanitas medical research foundation, which is trying to develop a vaccine against the novel coronavirus - a project Dolce & Gabbana are helping to fund. Together with another Italian brand, Etro, which also held a physical show with guests earlier on Wednesday, Dolce & Gabbana's was the first real-world fashion event by a major luxury label since the easing of lockdown restrictions in much of Europe.

Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana had said in the run-up that it took them a long time to figure out whether organizing such a show would be possible at all, but that they wanted to send a message of optimism and that Italy -- one of countries hardest hit by the pandemic -- is back in business. As the health crisis forced luxury houses to shut shops and idle manufacturing sites, brands canceled events or opted for audience-free, digital-only formats, such as the Paris Haute Couture showcase earlier this month.

Fashion weeks are a crucial moment for designers to showcase their creations with media and buyers, and both industry leaders Italy and France hope to hold back-to-normal events in September. Inspired by the colors of the Amalfi Coast and its sea, Wednesday's Dolce & Gabbana spring/summer 2021 menswear show in Rozzano, south of Milan, featured 102 pieces of clothing in various shades of blue, some with prints of neoclassical statues.

It was attended by around 200, mostly Italian guests -- compared with 500 or more in normal times. The usual front row of A-list foreign celebrities and large Chinese contingent of buyers, media, and influencers was kept away by coronavirus restrictions on travel. Models did not wear masks on the catwalk -- the brand recently launched a collection of pajamas with matching face masks -- but the two designers did for their traditional end-of-show appearance.

The show, which had suppliers working for free and was aimed at supporting Humanitas' COVID-19 research, triggered a debate on Twitter about having a public gathering with many countries still under lockdown and lingering fears of a second wave of infections. London-based veteran fashion journalist Luke Leitch, who made the trip to Milan, had no qualms.

"Milan feels secure, with masks and temperature checks prevalent. Great to see fashion and friends again," he said on Instagram.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

Five years after New Horizons flyby, 10 cool things about Pluto

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Louisiana attorney general says mask mandate likely illegal

Attorney General Jeff Landry, who is currently quarantining after testing positive for the coronavirus, issued a legal opinion Wednesday saying the governors statewide mask mandate and bar restrictions to combat the outbreak appear to viola...

Walmart latest retailer to require customers to wear masks

Walmart will require customers to wear face coverings at all of its namesake and Sams Club stores, making it the largest retailer to introduce such a policy that has otherwise proven difficult to enforce without state and federal requiremen...

Philadelphia clarifies: Eagles might have fans in stands

A day after suggesting that no fans would be permitted at Eagles home games this season, the city of Philadelphia clarified the message on Wednesday. The mayors office provided a statement that said the moratorium on large events through th...

Ukraine leader nominates Shevchenko as new Central Bank head

Ukraines president on Wednesday nominated Kyrylo Shevchenko, head of the state-run Ukrgasbank, to become the new governor of the central bank two weeks after his predecessor quit over what he called systematic political pressure. The presid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020