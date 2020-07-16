Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa COVID-19 cases surpass 300,000, says health ministry

Africa's most industrialised nation recorded a rise of 12,757 cases on Wednesday to reach 311,049 confirmed COVID-19 cases, its health ministry said in a late evening statement four months since the first case was confirmed in the country. South Africa has tested about 2.3 million people so far and has had 4,453 deaths since March 27, the statement said.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 16-07-2020 01:59 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 01:58 IST
South Africa COVID-19 cases surpass 300,000, says health ministry
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

South Africa's cases of COVID-19 crossed 300,000 on Wednesday, the most in Africa and among the 10 highest in the world. Africa's most industrialised nation recorded a rise of 12,757 cases on Wednesday to reach 311,049 confirmed COVID-19 cases, its health ministry said in a late evening statement four months since the first case was confirmed in the country.

South Africa has tested about 2.3 million people so far and has had 4,453 deaths since March 27, the statement said. President Cyril Ramaphosa put a lockdown into effect on March 27, shutting shops, requiring people to stay at home and sending the army on to the streets to enforce the measure when South Africa had only 400 cases and no recorded deaths.

The government later eased many curbs over fears for its struggling economy. But with coronavirus cases increasing in the country of 58 million people, an exasperated Ramaphosa on Sunday re-imposed an alcohol ban and a night curfew.

"We are crossing the river by feeling our way across the stones. Sometimes we put our feet on slippery stones and sometimes on firm ones," Ramaphosa said on Wednesday during a public address. Charles Robertson, a senior economist at Renaissance Capital, who has been closely tracking the coronavirus, said South Africa's early action was impressive.

"What became clear is that lockdowns don't work in low-income countries," he said. "In informal economies, (people) ... can't afford to stay at home." About half of South Africans live in poverty, and about a third are unemployed. Some 3 million have lost their jobs since the lockdown began, according to a study by South Africa's Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (CRAM) released on Tuesday.

In many parts of the country, COVID-19 wards are packed, so patients are spilling into other departments and into tents outside, health officials say. "The storm that we have consistently warned South Africans about is now arriving," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize told parliament.

Despite rising cases, barely 1.5% of cases have proved fatal so far, in part because of a young population. That will rise as shortages of oxygen and hospital beds worsen. Ramaphosa said scientists had predicted up to 50,000 deaths. "We are seeing a system that's under pressure, not under disaster collapse ... But it's taking a huge strain," Charl van Loggerenberg, head of emergency medicine at Life Healthcare, which has private hospitals treating COVID patients across the country, told Reuters.

At public hospitals, which were struggling with capacity anyway, medics have complained about a lack of staff and protective equipment. "Not enough health workers have been hired, our requests for PPE have been ignored, guidelines are not being followed," said Sibongiseni Delihlazo, spokesman for the main nurses' union.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

Five years after New Horizons flyby, 10 cool things about Pluto

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; NASA chief says Russia ties 'solid' as Moscow's space chief and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in RussiaA human-like robot designed to look and act like a female clerk has started providing services to the public at a government office in Siber...

Mets ace deGrom day-to-day after MRI on ailing back

New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom underwent an MRI to evaluate back stiffness that bothered him during an intrasquad game, with multiple reports saying Wednesday that results showed the injury was not serious. The 32-year-old deGrom i...

Twitter accounts of Musk, Gates apparently hacked

The official Twitter accounts of billionaires Bill Gates and Elon Musk were apparently hacked as both accounts sought bitcoin donations on Wednesday.The tweets on both accounts were later deleted. Twitter and Tesla were not immediately avai...

Philadelphia clarifies: Eagles might have fans in stands

A day after suggesting that no fans would be permitted at Eagles home games this season, the city of Philadelphia clarified the message on Wednesday. The mayors office provided a statement that said the moratorium on large events through th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020