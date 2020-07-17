Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 recovery rate 63.33 pc; of 3.42 lakh active cases less than 1.94 pc in ICU: Health ministry

Almost 80 per cent of the asymptomatic and mild cases have been advised home isolation under medical supervision, the ministry said. Moderate and severe patients are being treated at either Dedicated COVID Hospitals or Dedicated COVID Health Centres.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 23:01 IST
COVID-19 recovery rate 63.33 pc; of 3.42 lakh active cases less than 1.94 pc in ICU: Health ministry

Less than 1.94 per cent of the 3.42 lakh active COVID-19 cases in India are in ICU, 0.35 per cent on ventilators and 2.81 per cent are on oxygen support, while the recovery rate has improved to 63.33 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Friday. The actual COVID-19 caseload in the country was 3,42,756, while 6,35,756 patients have recovered till date, with 22,942 being cured and discharged in the last 24 hours, according to a health ministry data updated at 8 am.

The recovery rate improved to 63.33 per cent with India witnessing a steady rise in the number of patients recuperating from the disease, the ministry highlighted. On Thursday, the recovery rate was 63.25 per cent. The number of tests for detection of coronavirus cases has crossed the 13-million mark with 3,33,228 samples being tested on Thursday. The cumulative 1,30,72,718 samples tested so far has resulted in 9,473 tests per million, the ministry said.

India, the second-most populous country in the world with 1.35 billion people, has 727.4 cases per million, which is four to eight times lower than some European nations, it said. Also, according to it, the country's case fatality rate at 18.6 deaths per million is one of the lowest in the world.

"It is also notable that less than 1.94 per cent of the cases are in ICU, 0.35 per cent cases are on ventilators and 2.81 per cent cases are on oxygen beds," the ministry said. Collaborative efforts of all states and Union Territories in house-to-house survey, contact tracing, surveillance of containment and buffer zones, perimeter control activities, aggressive testing and timely diagnosis have resulted in early identification of the infected persons. This has helped in early treatment too, it said.

India has followed a standard care protocol for differentiated categorisation of COVID-19 patients -- mild, moderate and severe -- as clearly formulated in the Clinical Management Protocol of the health ministry, it said. Effective clinical management strategies have shown to yield positive results. Almost 80 per cent of the asymptomatic and mild cases have been advised home isolation under medical supervision, the ministry said.

Moderate and severe patients are being treated at either Dedicated COVID Hospitals or Dedicated COVID Health Centres. "The strategy of home-isolation for mild and asymptomatic patients has ensured to keep the hospitals unburdened, where the focus has been on treatment of severe cases and reduction of fatality," the health ministry said.

Medical infrastructure to ensure quality treatment of admitted patients is being continuously augmented across the country. As a result of concerted efforts, hospital infrastructure for treating COVID-19 patients is stronger today, it said. The country has 1,383 Dedicated COVID Hospitals, 3,107 Dedicated COVID Healthcare Centres, and 10,382 COVID Care Centres with a total of 46,673 ICU beds. As many as 21,848 ventilators are deployed in hospitals of all states and UTs, according to the health ministry statement.

"The 'test, track and treat' strategy of the Centre being implemented by the state and UT governments is proving to be an appropriate strategy to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic," the ministry said. While the strategy to deal with the spread of infection remains focused on early detection with widespread and easily accessible testing, the intensive contact tracing is aimed at restricting the spread, it said.

The strategy implemented across the containment and buffer zones stresses on house-to-house survey and surveillance of SARI and ILI patients with a focus on the elderly and people with co-morbid conditions, the ministry said. "This has ensured that the COVID-19 cases are identified in a timely manner and treated as per the severity of symptoms either at home or in hospitals." Ramping up of testing capacity has resulted in more than three lakh tests being conducted per day. A total of 3,33,228 samples were tested on Thursday.

Starting from one diagnostic lab in January, there are 1,244 such facilities now, with 880 government and 364 in the private sector. The ministry also stressed that there is no shortage of N95 masks and personal protective equipment kits. The Centre has supplied 235.58 lakh N95 masks and 124.26 lakh PPE kits to state, UTs and Central institutions, it said.

With a record single-day surge of 34,956 cases, India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past 10 lakh on Friday, just three days after it crossed the nine-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll mounted to 25,602 with the highest number of 687 fatalities recorded in a day, the data showed..

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week

PoK activists in UK submit memorandum to Pak rejecting proposed 14th amendment in so called AJK Act 1974

South Africa’s foreign direct investment rises USD1.74 billion in first quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for posing as HM Shah's secretary to get official's transfer cancelled

The Delhi Police have arrested a man from Madhya Pradesh for allegedly posing as the personal secretary of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and asking the staff of the ministry of road, transport and highways to modify the transfer order of an...

Dutch king may stop using carriage celebrating colonial past

Dutch King Willem-Alexander may stop using a ceremonial horse-drawn carriage with images celebrating the Netherlands former rule over colonies, he said on Friday, following an upsurge in criticism of the Golden Carriage. The gilded wooden c...

Man arrested for giving shelter to son accused of murder

A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly giving shelter to his son, who is accused of killing a sweet shop owner here, police said. The sweet shop owner, Manoj, was shot at by two assailants on Thursday following some dispute. He succumbe...

Rajasthan reports 615 new COVID-19 cases

615 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported till 8.30 pm today in the state, taking the total number of cases to 27,789. Death toll has risen to 546 after 8 deaths were reported today. There are 6,617 active cases, Rajasthan Health De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020