France: new confirmed coronavirus cases up 836

France on Friday reported 836 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 within 24 hours to stand at 174,674, amid rising concerns over renewed flare-ups of the epidemic.

The number of deaths in France from the new coronavirus rose to 30,152 on Friday from 30,138 on Thursday, the country's health department said on Friday. The number of people in hospital with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, fell to 6,688 from 6,796 on Thursday, continuing a weeks-long downtrend.