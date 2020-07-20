Ghana: Tetteh Ocloo State School gets support from three institutions to counter Covid-19

Ecobank, in partnership with the UNFPA and Tobinco Pharmaceuticals, has provided logistical support to the Tetteh Ocloo State School for the Deaf at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra region to counter the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a news report by News Ghana.

A joint statement from the institutions said that the donation was to equip the school, as their final year students returned to campus to prepare for their examinations, in the wake of the COVID-19 challenge.

Together, the partners have provided temperature guns, basic medications to restock the school's infirmary, detergents, sanitizers, PPE, and toiletries to enhance personal hygiene.

Dr. Edward Botchway, Executive Director, Finance at Ecobank, who spoke on behalf of the Managing Director of Ecobank, Dan Sackey, was quoted as saying that the bank since the outbreak of the pandemic in Ghana, had supported the nation's COVID-19 response in numerous ways, including, providing GHC1.3 million to the COVID-19 Private Sector Fund.

The Bank also supported the vulnerable by actively being involved in the feeding of head porters during the partial lockdown in Accra and Kumasi, and contributed immensely, through the Ghana Association of Bankers, to support Ghana's efforts at fighting the virus".

Today's presentation, he said, is an intervention to reduce the impact of the pandemic, whilst looking forward to furthering future support.

He accordingly, urged the students and staff to comply strictly with the Ghana Health Service and World Health Organisation protocols on handwashing, mask-wearing, and social distancing.