Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ghana: Tetteh Ocloo State School gets support from three institutions to counter Covid-19

Devdiscourse News Desk | Accra | Updated: 20-07-2020 11:28 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 11:28 IST
Ghana: Tetteh Ocloo State School gets support from three institutions to counter Covid-19
Representative image

Ecobank, in partnership with the UNFPA and Tobinco Pharmaceuticals, has provided logistical support to the Tetteh Ocloo State School for the Deaf at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra region to counter the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a news report by News Ghana.

A joint statement from the institutions said that the donation was to equip the school, as their final year students returned to campus to prepare for their examinations, in the wake of the COVID-19 challenge.

Together, the partners have provided temperature guns, basic medications to restock the school's infirmary, detergents, sanitizers, PPE, and toiletries to enhance personal hygiene.

Dr. Edward Botchway, Executive Director, Finance at Ecobank, who spoke on behalf of the Managing Director of Ecobank, Dan Sackey, was quoted as saying that the bank since the outbreak of the pandemic in Ghana, had supported the nation's COVID-19 response in numerous ways, including, providing GHC1.3 million to the COVID-19 Private Sector Fund.

The Bank also supported the vulnerable by actively being involved in the feeding of head porters during the partial lockdown in Accra and Kumasi, and contributed immensely, through the Ghana Association of Bankers, to support Ghana's efforts at fighting the virus".

Today's presentation, he said, is an intervention to reduce the impact of the pandemic, whilst looking forward to furthering future support.

He accordingly, urged the students and staff to comply strictly with the Ghana Health Service and World Health Organisation protocols on handwashing, mask-wearing, and social distancing.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Poland's foreign minister signals he may quit

Polands Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz signalled on Monday he may resign from his job as the ruling Law and Justice PiS party considers personnel changes in the government following presidential vote earlier this month. The vote, won by...

Alembic Pharma gets tentative nod from USFDA for diabetes management drug

Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator for Empagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride tablets, used for the management of type-2 diabetes. The company has received ten...

Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh leaves 3 dead, 6 missing

Cloudburst and heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Pithoragarhs Munsyari region, leaving three people dead and six missing. The incident occurred in Madkhot areas Tanga village on Sunday night and so far two bodies have been rescued.Locals ha...

HC declines to entertain plea to demolish slum on govt land near Majlis Park metro station

The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea seeking demolition of a slum cluster, which has allegedly encroached upon a vacant government land behind the Majlis Park metro station in north-west Delhi. A bench of Chief Justic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020