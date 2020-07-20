Left Menu
Britain secures possible vaccine doses Britain has signed deals to secure 90 million doses of two possible COVID-19 vaccines from an alliance of Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, and French group Valneva, the business ministry said on Monday.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

EU leaders signal possible compromise on stimulus

Signs emerged that leaders of northern European Union countries are willing to compromise on a 1.8 trillion euro ($2 trillion) coronavirus stimulus plan on Monday as talks in Brussels extended to the fourth day. Divided and slow to respond at the start of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe, EU leaders believe they now have a chance to redeem themselves with an aid plan that would show Europeans the bloc can react to a crisis.

But old grievances between countries less affected by the pandemic and the indebted countries of Italy and Greece, whose economies are in freefall, have resurfaced. With leaders not expected to restart until 1400 GMT, much rested on European Council President Charles Michel's efforts to present a new basis for a deal.

Trump says pandemic 'is going to be under control' Florida reported over 12,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the fifth day in a row the state has announced over 10,000 new infections, even as President Donald Trump pledged that "it's going to be under control".

The virus has killed more than 140,000 Americans since the pandemic started, and Florida, California, and other Southern and Western states shatter records every day. Britain secures possible vaccine doses

Britain has signed deals to secure 90 million doses of two possible COVID-19 vaccines from an alliance of Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, and French group Valneva, the business ministry said on Monday. Britain secured 30 million doses of the experimental BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine, and a deal in principle for 60 million doses of the Valneva vaccine, with an option of 40 million more doses if it was proven to be safe, effective and suitable, the ministry said.

GSK buys 10% of CureVac GSK is to buy a 10% stake in German biotech company CureVac for 130 million pounds ($163.67 million), the two companies said on Monday, in a deal that bets on new technologies already being used in potential COVID-19 vaccines.

GSK and CureVac, backed by Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates, will work on developing up to five so-called mRNA-based vaccines and monoclonal antibodies for infectious diseases, they said. Cinemas begin to reopen in China

Some cinemas in Chinese cities from Shanghai to Chengdu reopened on Monday after a six-month closure, raising hope that the world's second-largest movie market can start to recover from painful losses during the coronavirus pandemic. No kissing and disinfect the microphone

Campaigners for Japan's nightlife workers say they need realistic guidelines for how to stay safe and remain in business amid the novel coronavirus, which has seen the government zero in on host and hostess bars as centers of contagion. The bar staff needs practical rules on how to interact with customers, said Shinya Iwamuro, a urologist and public health advocate who has been teaching infection control measures in Tokyo's Shinjuku district and other nightspots.

That means no kissing, no sharing plates and conversation should be at right angles to avoid droplet contamination. "As much as possible, kiss only with your partner, and avoid deep kissing," Iwamuro told a news conference, outlining what he described as "kiss etiquette".

Babri mosque demolition case: Advani to depose on July 24; MM Joshi on July 23

A special CBI court on Monday set July 24 for recording the statement of former deputy prime minister L K Advani in the Babri mosque demolition case. His statement under section 313 of CrPC will be recorded through video conferencing...

UK considers suspending extradition treaty with Hong Kong

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is considering suspending Britains extradition treaty with Hong Kong after China imposed a tough new national security law. As tensions have grown with Beijing, Raab said it can no longer be business as usu...

UK buying 90 million coronavirus vaccine doses

British officials say they have signed a deal to buy 90 million doses of experimental coronavirus vaccines being developed by the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and others. The British government said in a statement on Monday that it had secur...

Israeli top model Bar Refaeli convicted of tax evasion

An Israeli court convicted top model Bar Refaeli on Monday on four counts of tax offenses, capping a prolonged tax evasion case against her and her family that sullied the image of a once beloved national icon. Refaeli entered the Tel Aviv ...
