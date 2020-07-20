Allow home quarantine only if coronavirus protocols followed: UP CM to officials

Stressing that a large number of asymptomatic coronavirus patients are still hiding their infection, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked officials to allow home quarantine only if all anti-COVID protocols are followed. At a meeting with senior officials, the chief minister directed that home quarantine permission should be given only on compliance of the already set protocols for it, an official release said.

Fearing that there may be a spurt in cases as a large number of asymptomatic people are hiding their infection, the CM said it will be essential that the patient and his family comply with the protocol. People should also be apprised of the necessary precautions for which an awareness campaign should also be launched with the help of the print, electronic and social media, he said.

State Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh later told reporters that the home isolation will reduce pressure on hospitals as 85 per cent patients of COVID-19 are asymptomatic and they generally get well in 10 days. Asked if the home isolation will be decided by patients or hospitals, the minister said, "There will be a self-declaration form for patients. Home isolation will only be for asymptomatic patients. If anyone has a flu or fever, he will be kept in a hospital." "Those on home isolation will be in touch with surveillance teams and will be connected through the call centre," he said.

The CM earlier said the use of masks and social distancing norms should be strictly followed. Stressing that better immunity was important for checking the infection, the CM said people should be made aware of it and encouraged to download 'Arogya Setu Ayush Kavach COVID' app.

Lauding the door-to-door survey and medical screening being conducted in the state, he said the measures are helping in identifying infected people and stressed on rapid antigen tests of all suspected persons. He asked for holding a meeting with the IMA and nurses' association office-bearers at the district level for further strengthening the medical facilities.

The chief minister asked the Health and Medical Education Department to take effective steps for bringing the death rate to the lowest possible level, the release said.