IMA's Goa unit takes dim view of govt order on reserving beds

Indian Medical Association's (IMA) Goa unit on Monday expressed its displeasure over the state government's recent directive to reserve 20 per cent of beds in private hospitals for COVID-19 management. IMA Goa unit president Dr S Samuel has wondered why the government is looking at private hospitals in coronavirus care management when state-run facilities are yet to be fully utilised.

He said metro cities across India opted for private facilities only when government-run capacities had exhausted. PTI RPS NSK NSK