Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippines to ramp up coronavirus testing as Duterte warns of arrests

The Philippines said on Tuesday it would ramp up testing for the novel coronavirus amid a sharp rise in infections and deaths since a lockdown was eased in June, while President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to arrest anyone not wearing a mask.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 21-07-2020 10:01 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 09:46 IST
Philippines to ramp up coronavirus testing as Duterte warns of arrests
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Philippines said on Tuesday it would ramp up testing for the novel coronavirus amid a sharp rise in infections and deaths since a lockdown was eased in June, while President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to arrest anyone not wearing a mask. The government aimed to test 32,000 to 40,000 people a day compared with the current 20,000 to 23,000, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said in a televised meeeting with Duterte.

The Philippines has tested nearly 1.1 million people so far, but Duque said the aim was for 10 million people - or nearly a tenth of the population - to be tested by the second quarter of next year. "We cannot test every citizen as no country has done it even the richest, the United States," Duque said.

In Southeast Asia, the Philippines ranks second to Indonesia in terms of the number of infections and deaths, with cases jumping nearly four-fold to 68,898 and deaths nearly doubling to 1,835 since the government relaxed lockdown measures in June. Lockdowns have been reimposed in some of the hardest-hit areas.

Of 30 countries most impacted by the pandemic, the Philippines ranked 24th in terms of testing rate, data from statistics aggregator Statista showed. Duterte threatened to arrest anyone who spread the virus, refused to wear masks, or keep a safe distance from others. The tough-talking president warned in April that violators of lockdown rules could be shot for causing trouble.

"We do not have any qualms in arresting people," Duterte said in a recorded address aired on Tuesday. It was a "serious crime" to spread the COVID-19 respiratory disease, he added. "If you are brought to the police station and detained there, that would give you a lesson for all time," he said of anyone caught not wearing a mask.

Last week, officials said health workers and police would take patients with mild or no sy0mptoms from their homes and place them in isolation centers, raising concerns about possible human rights violations.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-EU deal and vaccine hopes keep dollar at bay

The euro marked a fresh four-month high and commodity currencies found support on Tuesday, after European countries agreed on a rescue package for the blocs coronavirus-hit economies.The hard-won deal - a compromise on concerns that thrifty...

India's largest online entrepreneur's summit to be held on 24-26 July

New Delhi India July 21 ANIBusinessWire India Indias largest online entrepreneurial summit is right around the corner - Startup Summit Live. Stirring Minds brings in a three-day extravaganza filled with knowledge and interest dated July 24t...

Parts of Haryana, UP likely to receive rainfall: IMD

Some areas of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive rainfall in the next few hours, predicted India Meteorological Department on Tuesday.Thunderstorm with rain and wind speed of 20-40 kmph would occur over and in adjoining areas o...

'Dil Bechara' co-stars rave about pictures, videos

The song Khulke Jeene Ka starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and co-star Sanjana Sanghi has attracted many fans since its release on Sunday. Adding more for her fans, Sanghi on Tuesday has shared some priceless moments while filming th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020