Nurse's quick thinking saves bleeding new mother from surgery

A nurse's timely recall of a medical fact has given a new lease of life to a mother of twins at a government hospital here in Maharashtra. Head of the department gynaecology, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Dr Srinivas Gadappa told PTI on Tuesday the suggestion made by the nurse Dnyneshwari Ghodke not only helped stop bleeding of the woman but also ended the need for a second surgery on July 17.

The surgery would have meant removal of the uterus of the woman to stop bleeding. Ghodke has been feted by the department for her quick thinking.

"A 22-year-old woman from Jalna gave birth to twins through a cesarean section on the night of July 17 in GMCH. However, after delivery, the woman started bleeding profusely," said Dr Gadappa.

While doctors started preparations for another surgery on the woman and were trying to stop bleeding, Ghodke suggested the woman start breast-feeding her newborns immediately. Dr Gadappa said the idea was based on a medical fact that breast-feeding releases hormone Oxytocin in blood stream of mother, which helps in arresting bleeding.

"This is a known fact but we had never tried it. The idea helped and bleeding stopped within an hour and the woman was saved from undergoing another surgery which might have led to removal of her uterus," he said. Ghodke, who has been in the profession for the last 11 years, recalled she had been taught about the role of Oxytocin during her nursing course.

"I was just able to remember it on time. The woman was bleeding heavily but breast-feeding helped," she said..