Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress, White House talk coronavirus aid as U.S. infections surge

The Republican-led Senate and Democratic-controlled House of Representatives have less than two weeks to agree on a legislative package before assistance runs out for tens of millions of Americans made jobless by the coronavirus pandemic. But the two sides remained far apart over how much money to spend and which priorities to spend it on, as the United States led the world with more than 3.8 million coronavirus cases and over 140,900 deaths.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 18:50 IST
Congress, White House talk coronavirus aid as U.S. infections surge

U.S. lawmakers and White House officials headed into a day of negotiations on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, aimed at hammering out an agreement on new coronavirus aid legislation as infections and deaths surged to record levels across the country. The Republican-led Senate and Democratic-controlled House of Representatives have less than two weeks to agree on a legislative package before assistance runs out for tens of millions of Americans made jobless by the coronavirus pandemic.

But the two sides remained far apart over how much money to spend and which priorities to spend it on, as the United States led the world with more than 3.8 million coronavirus cases and over 140,900 deaths. Thirty-two states have reported record increases in COVID-19 cases in July and 15 states have reported record increases in deaths.

The House approved a $3 trillion coronavirus bill in May, which the Senate has ignored. Senate Republicans are expected to unveil their own legislation as early as this week. But there has been little evidence of consensus within their ranks. "The Republicans don't seem to have their own act together. It's hard to negotiate when the president says one thing, Senate Republicans say another and many of them are divided," Senate Democratic leader Schumer told CNN.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is due to host a meeting on Tuesday afternoon to discuss coronavirus relief with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Schumer. Mnuchin and Meadows will meet separately with Senate Republicans. "We hope they're going to be unified and present something to us, present something to us in detail," Schumer said.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Esper says US considering troop 'adjustments' in South Korea

The Pentagon is considering adjustments to its military presence in South Korea and around the globe as it shifts from years of countering insurgencies and militants in the greater Middle East to focusing on China, Defence Secretary Mark Es...

Farmers protest against Centre's farm ordinances in Punjab

Farmers under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Tuesday staged a dharna outside the residence of Union minister Som Parkash here in protest against the Centres agricultural ordinances. Committees president Kuldeep Singh...

Aviation Ministry planning e-gate pass facility at major cargo terminals by year-end

The government is planning to roll out e-gate pass facility at cargo terminals of major airports by the end of this year, said a senior official of the Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday. E-gate pass facility reduces paperwork, makes entry ...

Ayodhya temple: Advani, other Ram Mandir agitation leaders to be invited to 'bhumi pujan'

Former deputy prime minister L K Advani and other leaders of the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation will be invited to the bhumi pujan for the construction of the Ayodhya temple, a Ram Mandir trust member said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020