WHO and Africa CDC launch expert committee on traditional medicine for COVID-19

By pooling expertise within the continent, the Regional Expert Committee will support clinical research on new therapies from traditional medicines against COVID-19.

Updated: 22-07-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 18:38 IST
The Expert Committee will start working immediately to support countries in collaborative efforts to conduct clinical trials of traditional medicines in compliance with international standards. Image Credit: ANI

Today, the World Health Organization (WHO) & Africa CDC launch the Regional Expert Committee on Traditional Medicine for COVID-19. This a joint effort to enhance research & development of traditional medicines for COVID-19 in Africa.

Africa has a long history of traditional medicine & it plays an important role in providing care to populations.

By pooling expertise within the continent, the Regional Expert Committee will support clinical research on new therapies from traditional medicines against COVID-19.

The Expert Committee will start working immediately to support countries in collaborative efforts to conduct clinical trials of traditional medicines in compliance with international standards.

