Maha CM chairs meet of medical experts to address COVID-19 challenge in state

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday chaired a meet of medical experts from various streams of medical treatment to address the COVID-19 challenge in the state. Experts from Indian Medical Association (IMA) were there alongside experts from Ayurveda, Yunani Medicine, Homeopathy, etc.

The Chief Minister emphasised that all these ways of treatment are important and effective in the treatment of COVID-19. "All should come together and finalise a list of their suggestions for treatment of COVID-19 and give that to state's task force dealing with the prevention and cure of COVID-19," Thackeray said.

The Maharashtra CM has requested all experts to give their suggestions in two parts. The first part of their suggestion will contain the preventive measures and the second part of their suggestions will have the treatment protocol for COVID-19. This meeting was also attended by Health Secretary Pradeep Vyas, Dr TP Lahane and other important officials from the Health Department.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's COVID-19 patient increase rate marginally reduced since yesterday from 1.18 per cent to 1.17 per cent. The patient doubling rate still stands at 59 days, said a release by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (ANI)