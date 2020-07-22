Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha CM chairs meet of medical experts to address COVID-19 challenge in state

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday chaired a meet of medical experts from various streams of medical treatment to address the COVID-19 challenge in the state.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-07-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 23:00 IST
Maha CM chairs meet of medical experts to address COVID-19 challenge in state
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday chaired a meet of medical experts from various streams of medical treatment to address the COVID-19 challenge in the state. Experts from Indian Medical Association (IMA) were there alongside experts from Ayurveda, Yunani Medicine, Homeopathy, etc.

The Chief Minister emphasised that all these ways of treatment are important and effective in the treatment of COVID-19. "All should come together and finalise a list of their suggestions for treatment of COVID-19 and give that to state's task force dealing with the prevention and cure of COVID-19," Thackeray said.

The Maharashtra CM has requested all experts to give their suggestions in two parts. The first part of their suggestion will contain the preventive measures and the second part of their suggestions will have the treatment protocol for COVID-19. This meeting was also attended by Health Secretary Pradeep Vyas, Dr TP Lahane and other important officials from the Health Department.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's COVID-19 patient increase rate marginally reduced since yesterday from 1.18 per cent to 1.17 per cent. The patient doubling rate still stands at 59 days, said a release by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (ANI)

TRENDING

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

CPI(M) charges Bengal govt with not conducting enough COVID tests

CPIM West Bengal secretary Surya Kanta Mishra on Wednesday accused the Trinamool Congress government in the state of not conducting enough tests to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Despite repeated warnings to the state government that t...

BJP worker stabbed to death in Jamshedpur

A BJP worker was stabbed to death in Jharkhands Jamshedpur, police said on Wednesday. Prakash Yadav, a lawyer by profession, was called out of his house in the Birsanagar police station area by some people on Tuesday night and they then sta...

African Development Bank approves 5 bln rand loan to South Africa -SABC

The African Development Bank AfDB has approved a 5 billion rand 304 million loan to the South African government to help mitigate the economic and social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, state broadcaster SABC reported on Wednesday.An AfDB ...

Pakistani ID cards recovered in Afghanistan's Kandahar, exposes Islamabad's claim of not aiding terror

Pakistani ID cards have been recovered by Afghan forces after operations in southern Kandahar province in which five Taliban terrorists were killed, Khaama news agency reported. This development holds significance as it proves that Pakistan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020