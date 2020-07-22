Nine more test COVID-19 positive in UP's Muzaffarnagar, active cases now 170

Nine more people, including two policemen, tested positive for coronavirus here on Wednesday, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 170, an official said. According to District Magistrate Selvakumari J, the reports of 230 samples were received on Wednesday, of which nine were found to be positive for coronavirus.

As many as 56 more people recovered from the infection on Wednesday, she said, adding 424 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery so far. Neighbouring Shamli district recorded 15 more COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of active patients to 228, District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said.