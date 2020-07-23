Left Menu
Development News Edition

Immune system treatment to reduce stress can prevent cancer metastases, study explains

A new approach from Tel Aviv University can save the lives of cancer patients! Researchers have found that the short time period around tumour removal surgery (the weeks before and after surgery) is critical for the prevention of metastases development, which develops when the body is under stress.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 23-07-2020 10:07 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 10:07 IST
Immune system treatment to reduce stress can prevent cancer metastases, study explains
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A new approach from Tel Aviv University can save the lives of cancer patients! Researchers have found that the short time period around tumour removal surgery (the weeks before and after surgery) is critical for the prevention of metastases development, which develops when the body is under stress. According to the University researchers, patients require immunotherapeutic treatment as well as treatment to reduce inflammation and physical and psychological stress. The research was conducted by Prof. Shamgar Ben-Eliyahu of TAU's School of Psychological Sciences and Sagol School of Neuroscience and Prof. Oded Zmora from Assaf Harofe Medical Center.

The research results were published in the journal Cancer. Immunotherapeutic treatment is a medical treatment that activates the immune system. One such treatment is the injection of substances with similar receptors to those of viruses and bacteria into the patient's body. The immune system recognizes them as a threat and activates itself, thus preventing metastatic disease.

Prof. Ben-Eliyahu explains that surgery for the removal of the primary tumour is a mainstay in cancer treatment. But the risk of developing metastases after surgery is estimated at 10 per cent among breast cancer patients, at 20-40 per cent among colorectal cancer patients, and at 80 per cent among pancreatic cancer patients. According to Prof. Ben-Eliyahu, when the body is under physiological or psychological stress such as surgery, groups of hormones called prostaglandin and catecholamine are produced in large quantities. These hormones suppress the immune system cells' activity and indirectly increase the development of metastases.

Additionally, these hormones help tumour cells left after the surgery to develop into life-threatening metastases. Exposure to those hormones causes tumour tissues to become more aggressive and metastatic. "Medical and immunotherapeutic intervention to reduce psychological and physiological stress and activate the immune system in the critical period before and after the surgery can prevent the development of metastases, which will be discovered months or years later," Prof. Ben-Eliyahu said.

Prof. Ben-Eliyahu added that anti-metastatic treatment today skips the critical period around the surgery, leaving the medical staff to face the consequences of treating progressive and resistant metastatic processes, which are much harder to stop. Prof. Ben-Eliyahu's research contradicts the assumption, widespread in the medical community, that immunotherapeutic treatment for cancer patients in the month before and after the surgery is not recommended. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

US taking China-US relationship onto wrong path, says Chinese Embassy

The Chinese Embassy in Washington on Wednesday local time accused the US of taking the relationship between the two countries down a wrong path and said it was time to return to the right direction. If the ChinaUS relationship is a vehicle,...

Sibal, appearing for C P Joshi, refers to SC verdict, says courts can't intervene in disqualification process undertaken by Speaker.

Sibal, appearing for C P Joshi, refers to SC verdict, says courts cant intervene in disqualification process undertaken by Speaker....

Cricket-Bangladesh mull Sri Lanka tour following World Cup postponement

Bangladesh is planning to reschedule their three-test series in Sri Lanka in October following the postponement of this years Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, according to a report. The series was originally scheduled in July-August but had...

DRC: President Felix Tshisekedi announces end of COVID-19 health emergency

In a televised address, the Democratic Republic of Congos President, Felix Tshisekedi has announced an end to the COVID-19 health emergency enforced since 24 March, according to a news report by Radio France Internationale.People in the Dem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020