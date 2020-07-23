Nigeria receives USD890 million to tackle HIV, Tuberculosis, and Malaria

Nigeria has received USD890 million grant from the Global Fund to reduce the burden of HIV, Tuberculosis, and Malaria over an implementation period of three years, beginning from 2021 to 2023, according to a news report by Premium Times.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire has announced the receipt of the grant at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Global Fund to fight HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria (GF) is an innovative international financing mechanism established by the United Nations in 2002, with its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

It is a global partnership of governments, civil society, and private donors.

It was established for the purpose of attracting, leveraging and investing resources to fund public health interventions to accelerate the eradication of HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria in affected high burden countries, towards Sustainable Development Goals.

Ehanire said the fund was the largest made to any country in the funding cycle, attributing it to the successful funding request made by the Nigeria Country Coordination Mechanism (CCM).

CCM Nigeria, the custodian of Global Fund (GF) grant, is a body of representatives of government, bilateral and multilateral organizations, Civil Society Organisations, patients, communities, the private sector, and academia.

The mandate of CCM is to oversee the delivery of Global Fund HIV, Tuberculosis, Malaria, and Resilient Sustainable Systems for Health (RSSH) grants.

He said the CCM, Country Coordinating Mechanism Nigeria is the official national establishment, through which The Global Fund relates to Fund recipient countries.