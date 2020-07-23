Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. coronavirus cases pass 4 million in rapid acceleration

As the pandemic has spread widely over the country, moving from the early epicenter of New York to the South and West, federal, state and local officials have clashed over how to fight it, including over how and when to ease social and economic restrictions aimed at curbing the infection rate. Whether to order the wearing of masks, a common practice in the rest of the world and recommended by the federal government's own health experts, has become highly politicized, with some Republican governors in hard-hit states particularly resistant.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-07-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 21:19 IST
U.S. coronavirus cases pass 4 million in rapid acceleration
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in the United States passed 4 million on Thursday, reflecting a rapid acceleration of infections detected in the country since the first case was recorded on Jan. 21, a Reuters tally showed.

It took the country 98 days to reach 1 million cases, but just 16 days to go from 3 million to 4 million, according to the tally. The average number of new U.S. cases is now rising by more than 2,600 every hour, the highest rate in the world. As the pandemic has spread widely over the country, moving from the early epicenter of New York to the South and West, federal, state and local officials have clashed over how to fight it, including over how and when to ease social and economic restrictions aimed at curbing the infection rate.

Whether to order the wearing of masks, a common practice in the rest of the world and recommended by the federal government's own health experts, has become highly politicized, with some Republican governors in hard-hit states particularly resistant. President Donald Trump, who faces falling poll numbers over his handling of the health crisis ahead of an election in November, has long resisted wearing a mask but this week encouraged Americans to do so.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said on Thursday said he believed his city's strict rule on mask-wearing is making a difference, citing improving numbers there. "The remediation efforts that we've taken, including the mask in public rule, are working," he told CNN.

Another partisan point of contention is whether schools should start fully opening in August despite concerns that doing so could cause infections to spike. Trump has threatened to withhold federal funding if schools do not reopen, but he told a press briefing on Wednesday the decision would ultimately be up to state governors.

The White House said Trump would discuss the issue again on Thursday at a briefing at 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT). Florida reported a record one-day increase in COVID-19 deaths on Thursday with 173 lives lost, according to the state health department.

On Wednesday, COVID-19 deaths rose by more than 1,100 for a second day in a row, including record single-day increases in fatalities in Alabama, California, Nevada and Texas. The daily death tally is still well below levels seen in April when on average 2,000 people a day died from the virus.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Scheduling of IPL, training camp for players to be discussed in IPL GC meeting

Scheduling of the Indian Premier League IPL 2020 edition, training camp for players, and discussion over the Standard Operating Procedure SOP are among the topics which will be discussed in the upcoming IPL Governing Council meeting. A sour...

COVID-19: 7-day complete lockdown in Kohima from July 25

The Kohima administration on Thursday announced a seven-day complete lockdown starting from July 25 in the Kohima municipal area in the view of rising COVID-19 cases. The lockdown will be in force till July 31.According to the Kohima Police...

Assam flood: 4 more dead; governor makes aerial survey

Four more persons died in flood-related incidents in Assam on Thursday, with the governor stressing on the need to find a permanent solution to the perennial problem. A total of 28.32 lakh people in 26 of the states 33 districts have been a...

Seattle Kraken unveiled as new NHL team

The Seattle NHL team unveiled its name Thursday morning, christening the Seattle Kraken as the 32nd franchise and revealing their new colors, logo and uniforms. CEO Tod Leiweke helped make the announcement inside Climate Pledge Arena -- whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020