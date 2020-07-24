Left Menu
Pb govt opens Covid Care Centres for mild, asymptomatic cases

The Punjab government has set up several Covid Care Centres (CCCs) in 10 districts with a total capacity of 7,520 beds, augmenting its ability to tackle mild or asymptomatic cases for people under 60 years of age.

24-07-2020
Pb govt opens Covid Care Centres for mild, asymptomatic cases

The Punjab government has set up several Covid Care Centres (CCCs) in 10 districts with a total capacity of 7,520 beds, augmenting its ability to tackle mild or asymptomatic cases for people under 60 years of age. Similar centres, with 100 beds each, would be set up soon in the remaining 12 districts, an official statement said here on Friday.

The new CCCs have already made functional in Mohali with total 1,500 beds – 1,000-bed capacity centre at Chandigarh University and 500-bed centre at Gian Sagar Hospital -- Ludhiana with 1,200 beds, Jalandhar and Amritsar with 1000 beds each, Bathinda (950), Sangrur (800 beds), Patiala (470), Pathankot (400) and Fazilka and Faridkot (100 each). These centres are running in schools or other institutions to the capacity of over 7,000 beds which can be enhanced to 28,000 beds if the cases surge further, the statement said. They are being managed by district administration and Health Department officials, and are being used to keep positive patients having none of any symptoms, and without any co-morbidity like chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, in isolation.

“These centres are equipped with excellent bed infrastructure with adequate sanitation and security facilities and are being monitored by doctors, nurses, pharmacists, hospital administrators and counsellors round-the-clock. They have all the necessary emergency services such as oxygen, ECG, medical supplies etc,” it said. All the patients admitted in these centres are being provided three meals, besides tea twice a day. They are monitored three times a day.

To meet any exigency due to deteriorating condition of a patient, elaborate arrangements including a dedicated ambulance are in place in these centres so that patients can be shifted to higher-level centres, if needed, the statement said. Punjab has nearly 12,000 coronavirus cases with 277 fatalities.

