Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-F1 scraps American races due to virus, adds European trio

Formula One scrapped all four of this season's races in the Americas due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday and added three European rounds, including old favourites Imola and the Nuerburgring, to the calendar. While previously scheduled grands prix in Canada, Texas, Mexico and Brazil were cancelled, Formula One said in a statement that Portugal's Portimao will host a race for the first time.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 24-07-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 19:31 IST
Motor racing-F1 scraps American races due to virus, adds European trio
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Formula One scrapped all four of this season's races in the Americas due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday and added three European rounds, including old favourites Imola and the Nuerburgring, to the calendar.

While previously scheduled grands prix in Canada, Texas, Mexico and Brazil were cancelled, Formula One said in a statement that Portugal's Portimao will host a race for the first time. "Due to the fluid nature of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, local restrictions and the importance of keeping communities and our colleagues safe, it will not be possible to race in Brazil, USA, Mexico and Canada this season," it said.

The cancellations take the tally of races axed from the original 2020 calendar to 11. The other casualties of COVID are Australia, France, Monaco, the Netherlands, Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan. The revised schedule now has 13 rounds, with Formula One aiming for a reduced championship of between 15 and 18 with final races in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi in mid-December.

Fifteen grands prix is the minimum needed to fulfil television contracts. China's postponed race in Shanghai is also expected to be cancelled but Vietnam remains in play and there has been talk of returning to Malaysia's Sepang.

Formula One, whose commercial rights are held by U.S.-based Liberty Media, said it looked forward to returning to the Americas next season. The United States on Thursday passed a total of more than 4 million coronavirus infections since the first U.S. case was documented in January, according to a Reuters tally.

Texas, which was due to host the U.S. Grand Prix at Austin's Circuit of the Americas on Oct. 25, has been one of the states hardest hit by the resurgent coronavirus. Brazil, with total confirmed cases of nearly 2.3 million, has the world's worst outbreak of COVID-19 outside the United States while Mexico ranks fourth in the world for fatalities.

Formula One said the Nuerburgring would host the Eifel Grand Prix, named after the German region, on Oct. 11 -- giving champions Mercedes a home race. The Portuguese Grand Prix will be held on Oct. 25 at the Algarve circuit, the country's first race since 1996, and Imola hosts the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Nov. 1 -- giving Italy three races for the first time.

The others are at Monza and Mugello, the latter owned by Ferrari and due to host the Italian team's 1,000th world championship grand prix in September. The only other occasion one country has hosted three races in the same season was 1982, when the United States had grands prix at Long Beach, Detroit and Las Vegas.

Imola previously hosted the Italian Grand Prix in 1980 and San Marino Grand Prix from 1981 to 2006. Brazil's triple world champion Ayrton Senna died there in 1994 while driving for Williams. The old Nuerburgring was a famous pre-World War Two venue for grand prix racing and the remodelled circuit last featured in the Formula One world championship in 2013. The circuit sank into insolvency in 2012 and then changed ownership in 2014.

In its long history, the rural circuit has hosted races variously designated as the German, European and Luxembourg Grands Prix.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: ‘More stories to tell about Chromatic Ribbon’ – Duncan Trussell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

3,000 more beds added in COVID centres in Srinagar

Authorities in Srinagar have added 3,000 beds in wellness centres in the district for COVID-19 patients and will add 2,000 more soon as the number of coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the summer capital here, have spiked...

World's 1st electrified double-stack container tunnel near Hry may be operational in a yr: Official

A one-km-long tunnel has been cut through the Aravallis on the railways Western Dedicated Freight Corridor near Haryanas Sohna with a plan to ply electric goods train with double-stack containers through it in the next 12 months, officials ...

Chinese who took refuge at San Francisco consulate now in U.S. custody - U.S. official

A Chinese researcher who took refuge from U.S. authorities at Chinas consulate in San Francisco is now in American custody and is expected to appear in court on Friday, a senior U.S. Justice Department official said.According to court filin...

Bengal reports 35 more COVID deaths, 2,216 fresh infections

The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal increased to 1,290 on Friday after 35 people succumbed to the disease, the health department said. A total of 2,216 fresh coronavirus cases was also reported and the states tally now stands at 53,973, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020